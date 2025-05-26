Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim tells Alejandro Garnacho to 'pray' he can find a transfer this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim axed Alejandro Garnacho in a brutal public dressing down in front of the entire squad, telling him to 'pray' he can find a new club.

Bruno Fernandes has been given 72 hours to decide on his future at Manchester United.

TELEGRAPH

Manchester City have lined up a move for France U21 international Rayan Cherki.

THE ATHLETIC

Pep Guardiola is set to reshuffle his coaching staff with three key assistants departing the club following the end of the Premier League season.

Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium has been given a two-star food hygiene rating after mouse droppings were found in multiple hospitality areas.

Millie Bright has said her withdrawal from the England squad is because she is "mentally and physically" at her limits and needs a break.

GUARDIAN

The Women's Super League is in advanced discussions with the Professional Footballers' Association over providing a funding deal that would enable all players in the top two divisions to join the union for the first time.

Chelsea are watching Emanuel Emegha's development at Strasbourg and have held talks with their partner club over a pre-agreement for the striker to move to England in 2026.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was greeted by young fans urging him to stick around during an open training session during the club's post-season tour.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have reportedly seen their first bid for Red Star Belgrade defender Veljko Milosavljevic rejected.

Andrew Cavenagh will fly to Europe and take charge of Rangers' hunt for a new manager this week as top target Davide Ancelotti suns himself on a family holiday.

