Man Utd transfers: Brentford will demand higher fee if Bryan Mbeumo wants Old Trafford move - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Brentford may ask for a higher fee for Bryan Mbeumo after claims that he has decided to join Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Dharmesh Sheth provides the news that Manchester United's pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo is increasing quickly after the Brentford forward expressed encouragement around a move to Old Trafford.

Neymar was sent off in what could be his final appearance for boyhood club Santos after trying to emulate Argentine great Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' by punching the ball into the goal.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are to open official talks with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo after the forward indicated his wish to move to Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace will head for an emergency summit with UEFA on Tuesday in a desperate bid to avoid being kicked out of Europe.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look at Bryan Mbeumo's greatest Premier League goals as the Brentford winger is linked to a move to Newcastle.

Inter Milan are stepping up their interest in Rasmus Hojlund, who could be allowed to leave Manchester United for a cut-price fee.

Chelsea are open to offers for Noni Madueke.

Liverpool remain in negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for Florian Wirtz. Bayer want £120m and Liverpool are at £109m, but Wirtz has made it clear he wants the move.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Bayer Leverkusen assistant director Devin Ozek, discusses what they saw in Florian Wirtz to bring him to Leverkusen.

THE TIMES

The Premier League is planning to make a new proposal to clubs this week to close the loophole that has allowed Chelsea to register a profit from selling hotels and their women's team to a sister company.

Chelsea have renewed their interest in Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens after sealing a move for Liam Delap in time for the Club World Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Gittens continued his tremendous form this season with a fine goal as he jinked his way through the Monchengladbach defence to finish emphatically.

THE SUN

Leeds are keen on Newcastle's Nick Pope after missing out on Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher.

Borussia Dortmund are confident they will beat Frankfurt to the signing of Jobe Bellingham and are offering him the chance to play at this month's Club World Cup.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are increasingly likely to decide against signing Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis from Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol breaks down the challenges Chelsea face in making Jadon Sancho's loan permanent from Manchester United.

Manchester City are optimistic of signing the Wolves full-back Rayan Ait Nouri as part of their summer revamp.

Thomas Tuchel is planning a warm-weather training break for his ­England squad next March followed by a pre-World Cup boot camp in Miami in June because of concerns about the effect of high temperatures on the players during the tournament in the US.

The government says it is "fully prepared" to take Roman Abramovich to court to resolve the three-year impasse over the £2.5bn frozen from the sale of Chelsea.

The first of two summer transfer windows is upon us - and there is no better place than Sky Sports to get all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Use the Sky Sports app and website for all your updates in our dedicated Transfer Centre and Premier League club blogs, plus live Q&As with our reporters throughout the summer.

The Transfer Show returns to Sky Sports News from Sunday June 1 for the start of the pre-Club World Cup window and will then be on every weeknight at 5pm and 7pm until the deadline on Tuesday June 10.

The summer transfer window will open again on Monday June 16 until Monday September 1 - with the deadline brought forward to 7pm this year.