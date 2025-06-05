Spurs chairman Daniel Levy faces £4m compensation bill if he decides to sack Ange Postecoglou - Paper Talk
Plus: Arsenal have added Feyenoord’s Igor Paixao to their summer targets list; Sporting striker Victor Gyokeres is now open to a move to Manchester United
Friday 6 June 2025 11:52, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will face a compensation bill in the region of £4m if he decides to sack Europa League-winning head coach Ange Postecoglou.
THE SUN
David Beckham is to finally be awarded a knighthood, with the 50-year-old becoming a 'Sir' in the King's Birthday Honours list next week.
Manor Solomon is set to be given a second chance at Tottenham.
Wrexham are in line for a fourth-straight Hollywood season, according to a new Championship supercomputer.
Robbie Keane's hopes of a first management job in English football have been dashed.
DAILY MAIL
Liverpool have issued a hands-off warning to Barcelona after the Spanish champions tried to sign Luis Diaz - but the club are braced for more interest from Saudi Arabia.
Former Manchester United star Nemanja Matic has received a ban in France after taping over a LGBTQ+ logo during a match.
THE TIMES
Arsenal have added Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers and Feyenoord's Igor Paixão to the list of their potential attacking targets this summer.
DAILY MIRROR
Victor Gyokeres looks to have changed his tune and is now open to a move to Manchester United - despite them not having Champions League football - which was believed to have been a determining factor.
Crystal Palace face the prospect of missing out on Europe after UEFA rejected a solution from their owners as they continue to fight the multi-club ownership rules which could cost them next season.
Arsenal are in talks with Genk over a transfer for Konstantinos Karetsas, with an agreement for the Greek midfield prodigy now 'very close', according to reports in his homeland.
THE ATHLETIC
Pep Guardiola has expressed a desire to coach an international team at a World Cup.
Arsenal are in advanced talks with Matteo Tognozzi over a senior recruitment role.
DAILY RECORD
Robin Propper is reportedly on the brink of leaving Rangers to return to FC Twente - with the Light Blues set to make a loss on the money forked out to bring the defender to Ibrox less than 12 months ago.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
Philippe Clement insists Rangers hero Nicolas Raskin is ready now to play for a top half side in the English Premier League.
