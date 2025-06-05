Ange Postecoglou: Spurs chairman Daniel Levy facing player revolt after sacking Europa-winning coach - Paper Talk
Plus: Newcastle are growing increasingly frustrated by rival clubs putting a 'Saudi tax' on transfers; Bournemouth have asked about PSV forward Johan Bakayoko; New Rangers boss Russell Martin is weighing up a move for Leicester City defender Conor Coady
Friday 6 June 2025 23:12, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Daniel Levy is facing the threat of a Tottenham Hotspur player revolt having brutally sacked head coach Ange Postecoglou two weeks after winning the Europa League.
Newcastle are growing increasingly frustrated by rival clubs putting a 'Saudi tax' on transfers and refuse to be held to ransom over key targets.
Thomas Tuchel has suggested that Jack Grealish needs to move to a club competing in Europe and playing "every three days" to keep his England World Cup dream alive.
Rasmus Hojlund has emerged as a target for Internazionale, who have made informal inquiries about signing the £40 million-rated Manchester United striker.
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United are preparing a revised bid for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo after their opening offer of £55million was rejected.
Rangers are weighing up moves for defensive duo Harry Darling and Conor Coady, with Robin Propper set to depart Ibrox after just one season.
James McAtee turned down the chance to play for Manchester City at the Club World Cup in order to represent England at the European U-21 Championships in Slovakia.
Liverpool have announced the departure of their highly influential Under-21s coach Barry Lewtas after 12 years at the club.
Bournemouth have asked about PSV forward Johan Bakayoko and are prepared to make an offer in the region of £20m to secure his services.
Manuel Akanji has broken ranks by openly criticising Manchester City's upcoming Club World Cup schedule.
THE SUN
Manchester City face taking a £60million hit on Jack Grealish to sell him this summer.
The Glazers have cost Manchester United £1.2billion in their nightmare 20-year reign.
DAILY RECORD
New Rangers boss Russell Martin is weighing up a move for Leicester City defender Conor Coady.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
St Mirren are braced for an approach from Plymouth Argyle for manager Stephen Robinson.
Polish club Pogon Szczecin want to take Celtic defender Maik Nawrocki back to his homeland on loan.