Spurs looking to hijack Man Utd move for Bryan Mbeumo - Paper Talk

SUNDAY MIRROR

Man Utd have yet to agree a deal with Brentford, leaving the door open for Spurs to make their move for Bryan Mbeumo. The offer on the table at Old Trafford is around £150,000-a-week with add-ons taking the package up to £200,000-a-week. Spurs would offer Mbeumo around £130,000-a-week and although bonuses would still leave them short of the United package, the north Londoners are set to have the pull of Thomas Frank as well as Champions League football.

Alejandro Garnacho could be offered an escape route from Old Trafford by Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. The Argentine is being discussed as an alternative target to Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is seeking to finalise new long-term deals for four key Arsenal stars after defender Gabriel Magalhaes committed his future to the club until 2029. Bukayo Saka and William Saliba have held positive talks over fresh terms, while Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are in line for new deals which would also include lucrative pay-rises.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is being eyed by Leicester after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it clear that Besiktas want to sell him this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Florian Wirtz is set to earn a staggering salary if he completes a move to Liverpool this summer. The Reds will also spend big on Wirtz's salary, with the German set to be handed a five-year contract worth £355,000-a-week, according to Bild.

Alejandro Garnacho and Manchester United have both agreed to part ways this summer, with multiple clubs reportedly interested in signing the winger.

Manchester United have reportedly moved one step closer in their bid to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

THE SUN

Newcastle will try to rescue Jack Grealish from his Manchester City hell - but only on loan.

Aaron Ramsey is being targeted by Mexican giants Pumas as Cardiff City dither over offering him the full-time manager's post.