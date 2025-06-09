Marc Guehi: Arsenal ready to swoop for Crystal Palace and England centre-back - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is once again ready to swoop for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, a year on from being priced out of a move for the Eagles' captain.

Arsenal will be able to proceed with a move for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko after the Slovenia international wasn't tempted to make a money-spinning switch to Saudi Arabia in time to play at the Club World Cup.

Kostas Tsimikas is likely to leave Liverpool this summer, with interest from the Premier League and abroad.

THE INDEPENDENT

RB Leipzig are currently holding firm on receiving the full release clause for Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko, a figure which is now understood to exceed £65m.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player European football expert Andy Brassell discusses whether Viktor Gyokeres is the answer for Manchester United and if Arsenal are chasing the wrong striker in Benjamin Sesko.

Manchester United have set a price of £70m for Alejandro Garnacho as they court interest from a series of clubs.

DAILY MAIL

Two-time Premier League winner Kolo Toure is joining Manchester City's backroom staff for the Club World Cup.

THE SUN

Ange Postecoglou has already had interest from other clubs since his ruthless Spurs axing - but may take some time out before getting back into management.

Tom Heaton has verbally agreed a new one-year playing deal at Manchester United.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has not been included in Chelsea's Club World Cup squad, despite the club's refusal to meet AC Milan's asking price for Mike Maignan in time for the start of the tournament.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' James Savundra explains why Chelsea pulled out of a deal to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and why they failed to make progress with Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

The Football Association of Wales has been dragged into a kit row after players expressed their disappointment that fans are unable to personalise women's shirts for this summer's European Championship.

Bournemouth's deal for Adrien Truffert is expected to pave the way for Milos Kerkez's £45m move to Liverpool.

THE GUARDIAN

Olympic athletes have condemned the Enhanced Games - a controversial new sporting event where competitors are encouraged to use performance-enhancing drugs - warning it could result in long-term health consequences or even deaths.

THE TIMES

Burnley claim John Textor's Brazilian side Botafogo still owe them for the £6.5m transfer of Vitinho. Textor's ties to Lyon could cost Crystal Palace their place in Europe.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains why Nottingham Forest have expressed their concerns to UEFA over Crystal Palace's involvement in the Europa League

DAILY RECORD

Rangers could be priced out of a move for Croatian striker Matija Frigan.

Andrew McKinlay has revealed how Tony Bloom's £10m investment will help Hearts in one of their "hardest ever seasons" financially.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic hope to seal a deal to land Morton kid Isaac English.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.