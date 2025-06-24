Alexander Isak set for bumper Newcastle offer amid transfer interest, Barcelona seek Marcus Rashford loan - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Newcastle are prepared to break their wage record to keep hold of striker Alexander Isak amid interest from Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is keen on recruiting Marcus Rashford but the Spanish side are seeking a loan rather than Manchester United's desired £40m sale.

Chelsea are trying to reach an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign winger Jamie Gittens.

THE TELEGRAPH

Jadon Sancho could be given an escape route from Manchester United by Jose Mourinho after Fenerbahce enquired about signing him.

DAILY MAIL

Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly called Sporting's president Frederico Varandas to demand a move as the Swedish striker looks to force a summer transfer.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are pushing to finalise an agreement to buy Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund and talks are moving in the right direction.

THE ATHLETIC

Athletic Club forward Nico Williams has told the club he intends to sign for Barcelona.

Brentford are in advanced talks with UK-based South African businessman Gary Lubner and English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn about a minority investment in the Premier League club.

Leeds are close to finalising a new contract with Daniel James.

FIFA is throwing a gala to 'celebrate' the Club World Cup at a venue on Wall Street in New York City - and attendees are being charged thousands of dollars to party with its president Gianni Infantino and, according to the co-organisers, FIFA World Cup stars.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Shaun Maloney is poised to return to Celtic in a senior backroom role.

St Mirren have accepted a bid from Plymouth for fringe striker Owen Oseni.

DAILY RECORD

Tony Docherty insists he is itching to get back into management after his shock sacking by Dundee.

