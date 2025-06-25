Liverpool set to battle Man Utd and Arsenal for Viktor Gyokeres - Paper Talk
Plus: Manchester United are close to finalising a deal for Bryan Mbeumo; Man Utd's desire to sell Alejandro Garnacho has been reinforced; talks are ongoing between Everton and Villarreal over a move for Thierno Barry; Manchester City have rejected a £6.5m bid for Callum Doyle
Wednesday 25 June 2025 23:09, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Liverpool look set to battle Manchester United and Arsenal for Viktor Gyokeres, with their pursuit of fellow Swede Alexander Isak looking doomed.
Claudia Schiffer's film-maker husband is in talks to invest in Brentford.
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester United have achieved a breakthrough in negotiations over a deal for Bryan Mbeumo with the Brentford frontman currently their priority signing.
Alejandro Garnacho's controversial decision to wear an Aston Villa shirt bearing Marcus Rashford's name has reinforced Manchester United's desire to sell him.
THE ATHLETIC
Talks are ongoing between Everton and Villarreal over a move for Thierno Barry.
Aston Villa are the latest club to explore the possibility of selling their women's team to help comply with the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).
Birmingham City are in advanced negotiations to sign Demarai Gray from Al Ettifaq.
Atletico Madrid are in talks to sign USA midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis.
Former Arsenal assistant Steve Bould is set to join Queens Park Rangers in a role focused on developing young defenders.
DAILY MAIL
Manchester City have rejected a £6.5m bid from Hoffenheim for young defender Callum Doyle.
Ticket sales for the upcoming Women's European Championship in Switzerland have already come close to matching those of Euro 2022 before a ball has even been kicked - and, according to industry figures, the ticket acquisition data is 'mirroring what you would see from a men's Euros'.
THE INDEPENDENT
Everton are looking to derail Kenny Tete's contract renegotiation with Fulham, after offering a three-year contract.
THE GUARDIAN
Manchester United are close to finalising a deal for Bryan Mbeumo worth more than £60m.
Arsenal are to sign the Liverpool vice-captain Taylor Hinds on a free transfer when her contract expires at the end of June, with the 26-year-old having decided to join the European champions.
The England and Wales Cricket Board has joined forces with the Board of Control for Cricket in India to try to thwart a new global Twenty20 league backed by Saudi Arabia.
THE TIMES
Sergio Perez claims he has been told that his former employers Red Bull regret replacing him, and believes their problems began when Adrian Newey departed.
THE TELEGRAPH
Juventus pair Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah are facing the wrath of Italy after criticising the nation's famous cuisine.
DAILY RECORD
Derek McInnes says he's under no illusions at Hearts about the demand to deliver silverware.
