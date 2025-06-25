Liverpool set to battle Man Utd and Arsenal for Viktor Gyokeres - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Liverpool look set to battle Manchester United and Arsenal for Viktor Gyokeres, with their pursuit of fellow Swede Alexander Isak looking doomed.

Claudia Schiffer's film-maker husband is in talks to invest in Brentford.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have achieved a breakthrough in negotiations over a deal for Bryan Mbeumo with the Brentford frontman currently their priority signing.

Alejandro Garnacho's controversial decision to wear an Aston Villa shirt bearing Marcus Rashford's name has reinforced Manchester United's desire to sell him.

THE ATHLETIC

Talks are ongoing between Everton and Villarreal over a move for Thierno Barry.

Aston Villa are the latest club to explore the possibility of selling their women's team to help comply with the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

Birmingham City are in advanced negotiations to sign Demarai Gray from Al Ettifaq.

Atletico Madrid are in talks to sign USA midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis.

Former Arsenal assistant Steve Bould is set to join Queens Park Rangers in a role focused on developing young defenders.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have rejected a £6.5m bid from Hoffenheim for young defender Callum Doyle.

Ticket sales for the upcoming Women's European Championship in Switzerland have already come close to matching those of Euro 2022 before a ball has even been kicked - and, according to industry figures, the ticket acquisition data is 'mirroring what you would see from a men's Euros'.

THE INDEPENDENT

Everton are looking to derail Kenny Tete's contract renegotiation with Fulham, after offering a three-year contract.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United are close to finalising a deal for Bryan Mbeumo worth more than £60m.

Arsenal are to sign the Liverpool vice-captain Taylor Hinds on a free transfer when her contract expires at the end of June, with the 26-year-old having decided to join the European champions.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has joined forces with the Board of Control for Cricket in India to try to thwart a new global Twenty20 league backed by Saudi Arabia.

THE TIMES

Sergio Perez claims he has been told that his former employers Red Bull regret replacing him, and believes their problems began when Adrian Newey departed.

THE TELEGRAPH

Juventus pair Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah are facing the wrath of Italy after criticising the nation's famous cuisine.

DAILY RECORD

Derek McInnes says he's under no illusions at Hearts about the demand to deliver silverware.

