Liverpool willing to be patient in transfer race for Newcastle's Alexander Isak - Paper Talk

THE SUN

Liverpool are willing to play a waiting game to land dream striker Alexander Isak after a key pre-season deadline.

Brentford have held talks to sign Gambian wonderkid Adama Bojang, but could face a fight with West Ham for the highly-rated forward.

Lucas Paqueta could be set to move back to his boyhood club.

Wayne Rooney has been tipped for a shock return to management - in non-League.

DAILY EXPRESS

Man Utd are ready to hand Bryan Mbeumo £200,000 but Brentford will not be moved on their transfer demand.

DAILY MIRROR

Lyon have struck a deal with UEFA which they hope will pave the way for them to play in the Europa League next season.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has conceded that the club hierarchy were disappointed when Trent Alexander-Arnold informed them he wanted to leave.

THE ATHLETIC

Bryan Mbeumo has informed Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur of his decision to sign for Manchester United if he makes a transfer this summer.

London City Lionesses are set to complete the signing of left-back Poppy Pattinson on a free transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion.

DAILY MAIL

Sir David Beckham is among those calling for Bobby Moore to be given a posthumous knighthood.

Real Betis want Danilo on loan from Nottingham Forest as his proposed move to Lyon hangs in the balance.

Hull City are close to appointing Steven Gerrard's former right-hand man Dean Holden as assistant manager after the Englishman turned down the chance to be the boss of Adana Demirspor in Turkey.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have reportedly told Maccabi Tel Aviv they are willing to meet their asking price for Dor Turgeman.

Lille are ready to switch their sights to fresh targets after getting cold feet over the megabucks fee Rangers are demanding for Hamza Igamane.

