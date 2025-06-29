Viktor Gyokeres will refuse to return to Sporting to force through move amid Premier League interest - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Viktor Gyokeres will refuse to return to Sporting Lisbon this summer in an attempt to force through a transfer.

Manchester United's hopes that Inter Milan would follow up their enquiry with a bid for misfiring £72m striker Rasmus Hojlund have taken a huge hit.

Tyrell Malacia is the latest player Manchester United are struggling to shift as their rebuild is hampered by a number of players on their books who they cannot sell.

Wrexham are set to sign goalkeeper Danny Ward on a free transfer.

Liverpool's decision to go after Marc Guehi is in part motivated by a fear that Ibrahima Konate will leave Anfield when his contract expires.

DAILY MAIL

Bundesliga heavyweights are battling to land James McAtee after the attacking midfielder captained England's U21s to European glory against Germany.

Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas believes Viktor Gyokeres will leave the club this summer - but has warned potential suitors they will not get the Swedish striker on the cheap.

The transfer window is set to hot up this week - following the arrival of the new reporting year under the Premier League's financial rules.

THE TIMES

Five German clubs, including Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, are weighing up a bid for James McAtee, who is valued at upwards of £25m by Manchester City.

James Lowe has told Australia that the British & Irish Lions will keep laughing at their sledging attempts as long as they carry on winning.

THE TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have held talks with the Mayor of London's office over building a new stadium.

Nottingham Forest are close to signing Botafogo striker Igor Jesus in a major coup for the Premier League club.

THE SUN

Liverpool are ready to throw flying Scot Ben Doak into a swap deal for England star Marc Guehi.

Sporting Lisbon have told Arsenal they will not budge on their Viktor Gyokeres valuation in another transfer window hammerblow.

Charlie Cresswell's stand-out performances for England Under-21s have pushed up his asking price to £18m - but that is not putting off buyers.

Sheffield United are ready to pay a stunning £6m for Ashley Phillips - if Tottenham change their minds.

THE GUARDIAN

Qatar has expressed interest in bidding to host the 2029 Club World Cup, in a move that would involve moving the tournament to the winter.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are ready to crank up their efforts to sign Brazilian midfielder Metinho.

DAILY RECORD

Jermain Defoe has urged Rangers to tie up a deal for Conor Coady - as he revealed the Leicester City star is keen on a move to Ibrox.

