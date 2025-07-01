Manchester United monitoring Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins as a potential target in case Rasmus Hojlund leaves this summer.

THE SUN

Richarilson is set to leave the Premier League as he looks to reset his career overseas.

Fulham are plotting a summer move for Genk's star striker Tolu Arokodare as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

Crystal Palace are eyeing Middlesbrough's £15m-rated star Hayden Hackney.

Nelson Weiper is on the radar of Brentford, Tottenham and West Ham.

Sheffield United are ready to pay a stunning £6m for Spurs defender Ashley Phillips.

DAILY MIRROR

Marcus Rashford is facing an unwanted return to Manchester United after Aston Villa passed up the chance to sign him permanently.

THE ATHLETIC

Hull City are set to sign Louie Barry from Aston Villa in a deal worth £3.5m.

Aaron Ramsey was set to travel to Mexico on Monday night ahead of signing for Liga MX side Pumas UNAM.

THE GUARDIAN

The former Leicester and Everton women's manager Willie Kirk is closing in on a return to football after holding advanced talks with the Swedish top flight women's team Linkoping about becoming their head coach.

DAILY RECORD

Former Rangers player Issame Charai has warned Ibrox chiefs they haven't seen anything close to the peak of Hamza Igamane's potential yet.

Turkish giants Besiktas have reportedly launched a big money offer for Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande.