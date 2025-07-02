Gareth Bale makes bid to buy Cardiff City - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Gareth Bale has tabled a £40m bid to buy his hometown club Cardiff City.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins.

Liverpool are set to press on with their plans to sign Marc Guehi after selling Jarell Quansah.

Image: Could Jarell Quansah's Liverpool exit lead to a bid from the Reds for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi?

DAILY MAIL

Crystal Palace will not consider selling Eberechi Eze for a sum lower than the £68million release clause in the player's contract, amid interest in the midfielder from Arsenal.

Manchester United continue to negotiate with Brentford over the transfer of Bryan Mbeumo but are confident they can reach an agreement by the end of the week after seeing two bids rejected.

Jack Grealish is happy to play a waiting game regarding his future despite Pep Guardiola telling him to leave.

Manchester United have reportedly handed wonderkid JJ Gabriel a unique squad number - 95. The 14-year-old has been dubbed as 'Kid Messi'.

FIFA have been offering more free tickets to Club World Cup matches, Mail Sport understands.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has wasted little time in making his impression felt at Real Madrid since joining from Liverpool, with Thibaut Courtois already complaining about having to face the right back in training.

Rangers are in talks to sign Luton Town's highly-rated Norway midfielder Thelo Aasgaard.

THE SUN

Juventus manager Igor Tudor has revealed 10 of his players asked to come off in the Club World Cup defeat to Real Madrid.

Porto have sacked Martin Anselmi after just six months.

Pep Guardiola will hold crunch talks with Manchester City stars as he begins a "tough" squad cull.

THE TELEGRAPH

Six Sheffield Wednesday players have handed in their notices over unpaid wages.

Dan James has agreed a new long-term deal with Leeds.

Image: Dan James has signed a new deal at Leeds, according to reports

THE ATHLETIC

Sunderland have agreed a deal worth £17.75m to sign midfielder Noah Sadiki from Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise.

Leeds United are in talks with Werder Bremen over the permanent transfer of Max Wober to the Bundesliga outfit.

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Spain international Alex Baena from Villarreal.

THE GUARDIAN

Everton are closing in on the signing of the Villarreal striker Thierno Barry for a fee of around £27m.

DAILY RECORD

Reports that David Brooks' move to West Brom is off has opened the door for a reunion with Russell Martin at Rangers.