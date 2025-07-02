Gareth Bale makes bid to buy Cardiff City - Paper Talk
Plus: Man Utd step up their interest in Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and hope to have Bryan Mbeumo fee agreed by end of the week; Crystal Palace duo Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi are in demand; Jack Grealish is in no rush to leave Man City; Dan James signs a new Leeds deal...
Wednesday 2 July 2025 23:49, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
THE TIMES
Gareth Bale has tabled a £40m bid to buy his hometown club Cardiff City.
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins.
Liverpool are set to press on with their plans to sign Marc Guehi after selling Jarell Quansah.
DAILY MAIL
Crystal Palace will not consider selling Eberechi Eze for a sum lower than the £68million release clause in the player's contract, amid interest in the midfielder from Arsenal.
Manchester United continue to negotiate with Brentford over the transfer of Bryan Mbeumo but are confident they can reach an agreement by the end of the week after seeing two bids rejected.
Jack Grealish is happy to play a waiting game regarding his future despite Pep Guardiola telling him to leave.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
- Download the Sky Sports app
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United have reportedly handed wonderkid JJ Gabriel a unique squad number - 95. The 14-year-old has been dubbed as 'Kid Messi'.
FIFA have been offering more free tickets to Club World Cup matches, Mail Sport understands.
Trent Alexander-Arnold has wasted little time in making his impression felt at Real Madrid since joining from Liverpool, with Thibaut Courtois already complaining about having to face the right back in training.
Rangers are in talks to sign Luton Town's highly-rated Norway midfielder Thelo Aasgaard.
THE SUN
Juventus manager Igor Tudor has revealed 10 of his players asked to come off in the Club World Cup defeat to Real Madrid.
Porto have sacked Martin Anselmi after just six months.
Pep Guardiola will hold crunch talks with Manchester City stars as he begins a "tough" squad cull.
THE TELEGRAPH
Six Sheffield Wednesday players have handed in their notices over unpaid wages.
Dan James has agreed a new long-term deal with Leeds.
THE ATHLETIC
Sunderland have agreed a deal worth £17.75m to sign midfielder Noah Sadiki from Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise.
Leeds United are in talks with Werder Bremen over the permanent transfer of Max Wober to the Bundesliga outfit.
Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Spain international Alex Baena from Villarreal.
THE GUARDIAN
Everton are closing in on the signing of the Villarreal striker Thierno Barry for a fee of around £27m.
DAILY RECORD
Reports that David Brooks' move to West Brom is off has opened the door for a reunion with Russell Martin at Rangers.