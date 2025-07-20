Jordan Pickford: Everton goalkeeper and England No 1 close to agreeing new Toffees contract - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Everton chiefs are close to shaking hands with England No 1 Jordan Pickford on a bumper new four-year contract.

Adam Wharton is ready to put his move to Liverpool on hold for a year.

Sheffield United are tracking Icelandic striker Daniel Gudjohnsen, son of former Chelsea forward Eidur, in case they come into money.

Blackburn striker Igor Tyjon is wanted by England ahead of Poland. The 17-year-old Arsenal target has played for both countries at youth level.

Arsenal's scramble to sign striker Viktor Gyokeres before their pre-season tour has hit a major roadblock. The Gunners board have failed to agree a fee that will hand Mikel Arteta his desired striker ahead of their trip to Asia.

Adrian Lewis will next month make his return to televised darts - after a near two-and-a-half-year absence.

THE TIMES

Spanish champions Barcelona will pay all of Marcus Rashford's £17m wages during a season-long loan switch agreed with Man Utd.

The government has agreed to provide £45m to back a London bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle United are prepared to move on from their interest in Burnley's James Trafford with a deal still not agreed.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are nearing the conclusion of talks with Juventus regarding the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hamza Igamane could still fire Rangers into the Champions League this season despite the Ibrox club being locked in transfer discussions with Lille.

Brendan Rodgers insists Daizen Maeda is only focused on Celtic after responding to questions about the attacker's future.