Victor Gyokeres: Man Utd make last-ditch attempt to hijack Arsenal's move for Sporting Lisbon striker- Paper Talk
Plus: James Trafford is ready to return to Man City if they can agree a deal with Burnley; Barca want Marcus Rashford to join their preseason tour of Asia as the forward closes in on a move to Spain; Man Utd have held preliminary talks over a swoop for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson
Sunday 20 July 2025 22:47, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
Daily Mirror
Arsenal's failure to agree terms with Sporting Lisbon for Viktor Gyokeres could come back to bite them after Manchester United made a last-gasp attempt to hijack the deal.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
- Download the Sky Sports app
The Times
James Trafford is ready to return to Manchester City if they can agree a deal with Burnley for the 22-year-old goalkeeper.
Daily Telegraph
Barcelona want Marcus Rashford to join their preseason tour of Asia on Thursday as the forward closes in on a dream move to the Spanish club.
Manchester City's valuation of James McAtee is proving a stumbling block for the England Under-21 captain's legion of suitors.
Daily Mail
Viktor Gyokeres's father was reportedly reduced to tears upon hearing that his son's move from Sporting Lisbon to Arsenal may collapse at the final hurdle.
Manchester United have held preliminary talks over a shock swoop for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, according to reports.
Manchester United are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to a report.
The Sun
Asked about Saudi speculation and a reported offer before signing a new deal, Arsenal defender Gabriel said: "I didn't hear about anything personally, I didn't receive offers."
Leeds want a bidding war for forward Mateo Joseph.
Man Utd have entered talks with Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson's agent over a potential move, reports claim.
Daily Star
Viktor Gyokeres's protracted and bitter departure from Sporting Lisbon continues to sour, with the forward now resorting to legal letters to his club.
Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly put the brakes on a deal for James McAtee due to Manchester City's hefty £25m price tag.
Marcus Rashford's wait is finally over as he's set to swap Manchester United for Barcelona, with a loan agreement on the brink of being finalised between the two clubs.
Daily Express
Real Madrid have reportedly accelerated their interest in signing Ibrahima Konate by opening talks with Liverpool.
Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has been left out of the travelling squad for this summer's pre-season tour of the Far East.
Manchester United have launched a stunning hijack of Arsenal's move for Viktor Gyokeres and are close to reaching an agreement with Sporting, according to new reports from Portugal.
Manchester City are making progress in negotiations to bring James Trafford back from Burnley, with Ederson seemingly ready to leave the Etihad following discussions about a transfer to Galatasaray.
Adam Wharton is reportedly set to reject offers from other clubs to remain with Crystal Palace this season.
Scottish Sun
Rangers and Celtic are both said to be in the hunt for Serbian teenage prospect Andrej Bacanin.
Royal Antwerp boss Stef Wils has admitted the club may have to sell Celtic target Michel-Ange Balikwisha this summer.
Rangers transfer target Dor Turgeman has been labelled a 'football beast' by current boss Zarko Laztic.
Daily Record
FC Twente's technical director Jan Streuer admits the club could move on from Rangers defender Robin Propper.