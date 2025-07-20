Victor Gyokeres: Man Utd make last-ditch attempt to hijack Arsenal's move for Sporting Lisbon striker- Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

Daily Mirror

Arsenal's failure to agree terms with Sporting Lisbon for Viktor Gyokeres could come back to bite them after Manchester United made a last-gasp attempt to hijack the deal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth and Mark McAdam are joined by Ashley Young as they discuss what is potentially holding up transfer negotiations between Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal for star striker Viktor Gyokeres

The Times

James Trafford is ready to return to Manchester City if they can agree a deal with Burnley for the 22-year-old goalkeeper.

Image: James Trafford is ready to return to Man City if they can agree a deal with Burnley

Daily Telegraph

Barcelona want Marcus Rashford to join their preseason tour of Asia on Thursday as the forward closes in on a dream move to the Spanish club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Barcelona have agreed a deal in principle for Marcus Rashford, we take a look at the forward's greatest goals for Manchester United in the Premier League

Manchester City's valuation of James McAtee is proving a stumbling block for the England Under-21 captain's legion of suitors.

Daily Mail

Viktor Gyokeres's father was reportedly reduced to tears upon hearing that his son's move from Sporting Lisbon to Arsenal may collapse at the final hurdle.

Manchester United have held preliminary talks over a shock swoop for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, according to reports.

Image: Man Utd have held preliminary talks over a shock swoop for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson

Manchester United are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to a report.

The Sun

Asked about Saudi speculation and a reported offer before signing a new deal, Arsenal defender Gabriel said: "I didn't hear about anything personally, I didn't receive offers."

Leeds want a bidding war for forward Mateo Joseph.

Man Utd have entered talks with Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson's agent over a potential move, reports claim.

Daily Star

Viktor Gyokeres's protracted and bitter departure from Sporting Lisbon continues to sour, with the forward now resorting to legal letters to his club.

Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly put the brakes on a deal for James McAtee due to Manchester City's hefty £25m price tag.

Image: Frankfurt have put the brakes on a deal for James McAtee [centre] due to Man City's £25m price tag

Marcus Rashford's wait is finally over as he's set to swap Manchester United for Barcelona, with a loan agreement on the brink of being finalised between the two clubs.

Daily Express

Real Madrid have reportedly accelerated their interest in signing Ibrahima Konate by opening talks with Liverpool.

Image: Real have accelerated their interest in signing Ibrahima Konate [right] by opening talks with Liverpool

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has been left out of the travelling squad for this summer's pre-season tour of the Far East.

Manchester United have launched a stunning hijack of Arsenal's move for Viktor Gyokeres and are close to reaching an agreement with Sporting, according to new reports from Portugal.

Manchester City are making progress in negotiations to bring James Trafford back from Burnley, with Ederson seemingly ready to leave the Etihad following discussions about a transfer to Galatasaray.

Adam Wharton is reportedly set to reject offers from other clubs to remain with Crystal Palace this season.

Scottish Sun

Rangers and Celtic are both said to be in the hunt for Serbian teenage prospect Andrej Bacanin.

Royal Antwerp boss Stef Wils has admitted the club may have to sell Celtic target Michel-Ange Balikwisha this summer.

Rangers transfer target Dor Turgeman has been labelled a 'football beast' by current boss Zarko Laztic.

Daily Record

FC Twente's technical director Jan Streuer admits the club could move on from Rangers defender Robin Propper.