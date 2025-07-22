Viktor Gyokeres transfer news: Arsenal plan for striker to have medical in Singapore on pre-season tour - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Arsenal plan to fly Viktor Gyokeres to Singapore on their pre-season tour for a medical ahead of his blockbuster move from Sporting.

The Lionesses' bench opted to stand arm-in-arm instead of taking the knee against Italy to show their support to Jess Carter.

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz takes a closer look at how Viktor Gyokeres compares to the Premier League's best strikers and asks just how good is the Portuguese Primeira Liga?

THE TIMES

West Ham United will be forced to temporarily move out of their home if the World Athletics Championships is staged at the London Stadium in September 2029.

UEFA chiefs will oppose any moves to widen the VAR's powers to include corner kicks and second yellow cards.

Newcastle United will offer to make Tino Livramento one of the club's top earners on a potential six-year deal in an attempt to secure his future at the club.

Nigeria has become the latest country to contact Formula 1 about the prospect of holding a grand prix in Africa.

THE SUN

Manchester United are monitoring Angers' youngster Dan Sinate.

Derek Chisora says Daniel Dubois quit against Oleksandr Usyk but now he wants to help him take up the British heavyweight torch.

Chelsea are resigned to taking a big hit on Joao Felix.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United will have to pay £40m if they want to land Emi Martinez this summer after seeing an audacious loan offer for the goalkeeper rejected by Aston Villa.

Image: Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Sporting have submitted a bid worth around £20m for Almeria striker Luis Javier Suarez as they look to quickly replace Viktor Gyokeres, who is closing in on a move to Arsenal.

THE GUARDIAN

Premier League clubs could follow the England Lionesses in stopping taking the knee next season amid growing division among anti-racism campaigners over the merits of the symbolic gesture.

Qatar has confirmed its interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal and Sporting are on the verge of a total agreement for the transfer of Viktor Gyokeres.

Fuka Nagano has committed her future to Liverpool as she is set to renew her contract amid interest from Women's Super League (WSL) rivals.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are set to up the ante to try to finally seal a move for Michel-Ange Balikwisha.