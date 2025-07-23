Rodri: Real Madrid ready to make £100m bid for Man City midfielder - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

The Sun

Real Madrid are ready to make a £100m bid to lure Manchester City star Rodri to the Bernabeu this summer.

Everton and West Ham are set to battle it out for Douglas Luiz as the player plots a return to the Premier League.

Prince William will break away from his summer holiday to attend Sunday's Euro 2025 final as Sarina Wiegman's England aim to retain their title.

The Times

Hugo Ekitike rejected interest from Manchester United and Newcastle to join Liverpool.

Chelsea are advancing in talks for Dutch pair Jorrel Hato and Xavi Simons.

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has agreed terms with newly-promoted side Sunderland and is 'excited by the challenge' - but Leverkusen coach Erik ten Hag wants to block the move.

Newcastle are set to improve a bid for Yoane Wissa after the forward left Brentford's pre-season training camp.

Daily Mirror

Liverpool are waiting for Atalanta to sell Ademola Lookman to Inter Milan before offloading Federico Chiesa to the Serie A side, according to reports.

Bukayo Saka has said excitement levels are high in the Arsenal dressing room after three of their summer signings made debut appearances against AC Milan in Singapore - with at least two more new faces to follow.

The Guardian

Arsenal have finally reached agreement with Sporting for the transfer of Viktor Gyökeres in a deal worth up to €73.5m (£63.7m), having resolved the problematic issue of the €10m of add-ons to end a tortuous saga and Mikel Arteta's hunt for a No 9.

Jess Carter has thanked England fans for their "unbelievable support" after revealing she had been racially abused on social media at Euro 2025.

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba will not appear in the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday despite being selected for the event, with both Inter Miami players now in line to be suspended from their club's next match as a result.

Marc Brys has denied he has quit as coach of Cameroon despite the country's football federation confirming his exit on Wednesday, as the Belgian said his email was likely hacked and his alleged resignation letter did not come from him.

The Athletic

Newcastle United are expected to choose Nottingham Forest chief football officer Ross Wilson as their preferred candidate for the vacant sporting director role.

Daily Telegraph

England are moving closer to selecting seven forwards on the bench and are even training props to deputise at hooker as head coach Steve Borthwick aims for maximum flexibility within his match-day 23.

Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner has re-appointed his former fitness coach Umberto Ferrara with immediate effect, the Italian world No 1 confirmed on Wednesday.

Sophie Ecclestone has admitted she considered quitting cricket in the aftermath of the public spat involving Alex Hartley and the Ashes whitewash.

Daily Express

West Ham may be forced to play a number of matches away from the London Stadium in the future. London are set to launch a bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, and the timing of the competition would overlap with the Premier League campaign.

Daily Record

Brendan Rodgers insists he is in charge of ALL Celtic signings - and told fans he understands them wanting more new arrivals.