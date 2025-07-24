Alexander Isak transfer news: Liverpool poised to make British record bid for Newcastle striker - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool are poised to make a British record bid for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

THE GUARDIAN

Alexander Isak is open to a move away from Newcastle, with Liverpool his preferred destination.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Guardian's Jonathan Liew and The Independent's Miguel Delaney discuss where Alexander Isak could end up, with the striker exploring a move away from Newcastle

THE INDEPENDENT

Eddie Howe had already privately told prominent figures at Newcastle this summer that he was concerned about Alexander Isak's situation.

THE ATHLETIC

Alexander Isak's absence from Newcastle's pre-season friendly at Celtic and tour to Asia was a preference of the 25-year-old striker despite the club insisting he was left behind because of a minor thigh problem.

Aston Villa have made an offer to sign highly-rated centre-back Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse.

Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz is set to face disciplinary action after not reporting to training on Thursday.

Rangers have made an offer for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

THE TIMES

Newcastle have held talks with Alexander Isak this summer to make him the best-paid player in the club's history. Isak is seeking a new deal worth about £300,000 a week.

Heung-Min Son is increasingly likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer and has an offer to join Los Angeles FC in addition to renewed interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

David Rozman, the senior staff member of the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team, has left the Tour de France after being notified that he is the subject of an investigation by the International Testing Agency.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam assesses whether Liverpool could still look to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, despite having only recently bought Hugo Ekitike

THE SUN

Luke Shaw faces a Manchester United exit and the injury-hit star could be gone by January with interest from Saudi clubs.

Tottenham are considering a £15m offer for captain Heung-Min Son.

Chelsea fans are in uproar after failing to secure tickets for the club's opening game of the Premier League season.

DAILY EXPRESS

Celtic and Ajax supporters clashed inside the stadium following their pre-season friendly with Ajax.

DAILY RECORD

Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic need to show ambition in the transfer market after suffering a pre-season reality check against Ajax.