Newcastle expecting transfer bid from Liverpool for Alexander Isak this week - Paper Talk
Plus: Lionesses' prize money revealed after Euros triumph; Manchester United set to beat Brentford to wonderkid signature; Aston Villa to rival AC Milan and Newcastle for free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Monday 28 July 2025 08:00, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Newcastle are expecting to receive a formal offer from Liverpool for 25-year-old Sweden striker Alexander Isak this week.
MIRROR
Manchester United are aiming to gazump Brentford in the race for Metz wonderkid Idrissa Gueye after being left furious by the Bees.
The England squad are in line for a bumper £15m payday after retaining their Euros crown courtesy of a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Spain.
Millwall are in talks with Luton Town in a bid to try and strike a deal for Alfie Doughty.
THE SUN
Aston Villa are set to rival AC Milan and Newcastle for England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is a free agent after leaving Everton.
Burnley want English goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Wolves as they look to replace outgoing 22-year-old compatriot James Trafford, who is set to join Manchester City.
West Ham are keeping tabs on Sheffield United's English goalkeeper Michael Cooper.
Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri still wants a staggering £100m for the troubled club.
THE ATHLETIC
Ecuador winger Jeremy Sarmiento is ready to leave Brighton this summer and is attracting interest from South America.
