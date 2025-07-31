Liverpool keen on signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi but unwilling to meet £40m valuation - Paper Talk
Plus: Newcastle are growing increasingly more frustrated with Liverpool as Alexander Isak's transfer saga rumbles on; Tottenham have renewed their interest in PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani; Eberechi Eze's release clause in his Crystal Palace contract is set to expire on Saturday
Thursday 31 July 2025 22:49, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
THE MIRROR
Liverpool remain keen on landing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace but do not agree with their £40m valuation, given he is available for nothing come next summer.
Newcastle United are growing increasingly frustrated with Liverpool as the Alexander Isak transfer saga rumbles on without development.
THE TIMES
Tottenham have renewed interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.
THE ATHLETIC
RB Leipzig are one of several clubs showing an interest in Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund.
DAILY MAIL
Newcastle have refused to deny Alexander Isak has gone AWOL in Spain, as his attempts to force a move to Liverpool took an unsavoury turn that has infuriated supporters.
Manchester United fans are planning further protests against the club's ownership in the forthcoming season.
THE SUN
Coventry City are weighing up the possibility of building a potential new 40,000-seater stadium in the city.
Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has a £68m release clause which expires on Saturday.
