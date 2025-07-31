Liverpool keen on signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi but unwilling to meet £40m valuation - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE MIRROR

Liverpool remain keen on landing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace but do not agree with their £40m valuation, given he is available for nothing come next summer.

Newcastle United are growing increasingly frustrated with Liverpool as the Alexander Isak transfer saga rumbles on without development.

THE TIMES

Tottenham have renewed interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.

THE ATHLETIC

RB Leipzig are one of several clubs showing an interest in Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle have refused to deny Alexander Isak has gone AWOL in Spain, as his attempts to force a move to Liverpool took an unsavoury turn that has infuriated supporters.

Manchester United fans are planning further protests against the club's ownership in the forthcoming season.

THE SUN

Coventry City are weighing up the possibility of building a potential new 40,000-seater stadium in the city.

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has a £68m release clause which expires on Saturday.

