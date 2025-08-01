Newcastle feel Liverpool have 'strung along' Alexander Isak after 'lowball' bid rejected - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Alexander Isak has been left sweating on his dream move to Liverpool after they lowballed Newcastle with an opening offer and then claimed they were walking away, with sources believing the Reds have 'bottled it' and they have 'strung along' the striker.

Dele Alli's football rollercoaster has taken another sad twist, with the former England international reportedly contemplating retirement after being left out of Como's pre-season plans ahead of the new Serie A campaign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam breaks down how 'transfer games' between Liverpool and Newcastle are unfolding for Alexander Isak

Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos is wanted by Spanish side Sevilla.

Louis Rees-Zammit is leaving the NFL to join rugby union's breakaway league.

Chris Woakes has been ruled out of this winter's Ashes after dislocating his left shoulder while fielding in the fifth Test between England and India on Thursday.

THE SUN

Manchester United outcasts Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are to be exiled, with the banished quartet kept away from the first-team when they return from the US next week.

Manchester United are continuing to push to land RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, but the Old Trafford club expect negotiations may take some time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko has become Manchester United's top target - and here is why...

Brentford are weighing up a move for Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo.

THE TIMES

Liverpool have had a £110m bid for Alexander Isak rejected by Newcastle United and, as it stands, do not intend to return with a second offer.

Tottenham are interested in the Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Paris Saint-Germain have reopened talks with Bournemouth over centre-back Illya Zabarnyi.

Crystal Palace are in talks about Evann Guessand, the Nice forward, who is keen to play in Germany or England.

West Ham want to bring in a goalkeeper and have bid for Botafogo's John Victor, in addition to having talks about Leicester City's Mads Hermansen and Parma's Zion Suzuki.

Fulham have renewed interest in signing Samuel Chukwueze on loan from AC Milan.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle are optimistic they can now keep Alexander Isak and are hopeful a compromise can be reached with the striker, who has made it clear he would like to move to Liverpool.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Keith Downie explains why Newcastle have rejected Liverpool's bid for Isak

Winger Tommy Freeman has emerged as a major injury doubt for the British and Irish Lions' third Test against Australia.

THE INDEPENDENT

Liverpool have decided against making a second bid for Alexander Isak after seeing a £110m offer rejected by Newcastle United.

THE GUARDIAN

More than £22m in Covid-related loans from the Scottish government to football clubs remained outstanding at the end of the last financial year, it has been revealed following a Guardian freedom of information request on the eve of a new Scottish Premiership season.

THE ATHLETIC

Former Manchester United academy coach Simon Wiles has been appointed by Liverpool as head coach of their under-18s team.

Bologna have tabled a £5.7m (€6.5m) bid to buy West Bromwich Albion centre-back Torbjorn Heggem.

Felipe Massa, Kevin Magnussen and Novak Djokovic have become investors of Ligue 2 club Le Mans FC through a Brazilian investment firm.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic scouting chief Paul Tisdale was paying close attention to the Conference League clash between Hammarby and Charleroi this week.

DAILY RECORD

Serie A newboys Cremonese are reportedly weighing up a loan bid for Celtic target Giuseppe Ambrosino.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.