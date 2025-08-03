Newcastle eyeing move for PSG striker Goncalo Ramos - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle are keeping tabs on PSG's Goncalo Ramos as they weigh up potential striker options which also involve Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko.

Al Hilal are ramping up their efforts to sign Liverpool's Darwin Nunez after identifying him as their priority target this summer.

THE TIMES

Manchester United are prepared to sell Rasmus Hojlund for £30m this summer, but the striker is determined to fight for his place.

Dele Alli has been told he no longer features in the plans of Serie A side Como and is looking for a new club.

DAILY MAIL

Eddie Howe has fired a stark warning to want-away Alexander Isak - Newcastle United players cannot expect to ‘act poorly’ and then train with their team-mates.

THE SUN

Newcastle are set to fail in their club-record £70m bid for Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko - but will return with an improved offer.

Manchester United’s stadium plans for a new 'Wembley of the North' have hit a major stumbling block over a land price dispute.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle have been told to raise their offer for Benjamin Sesko after RB Leipzig knocked back a bid totalling £69.8m as the chase for the Slovenia striker intensifies.

Lewis Hamilton has hinted at problems behind the scenes at Ferrari, 24 hours after calling himself “absolutely useless” and suggesting that his team should sack him.

THE ATHLETIC

Al Hilal have identified Darwin Nunez as their priority target to strengthen in attack and are now stepping up efforts aimed at landing the Liverpool striker.

Michail Antonio will not be offered a new West Ham United contract.

DAILY RECORD

Grant Hanley is currently considering his future with the defender wanted by Hibs, but has options in England and abroad.

