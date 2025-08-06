Newcastle eye transfer move for Aston Villa captain John McGinn as Eddie Howe looks for midfield reinforcements - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are weighing up a move for Aston Villa captain John McGinn this summer.

Christian Eriksen is a target for Burnley as they try to build a squad capable of surviving in the Premier League this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Show panel discusses Chelsea's hopes during the window as they continue to chase Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho.

Estevao Willian will not be leaving on loan this summer and is part of Enzo Maresca's first-team plans at Chelsea.

West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace are monitoring Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool's hopes of landing Marc Guehi this summer have been boosted by rivals Newcastle turning their attentions elsewhere.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Could Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi be on the move this summer? We take a look at the centre-back's best bits from the 2024-25 campaign.

THE ATHLETIC

Despite reports in France, Liverpool are not currently considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola.

Portuguese side Sporting CP have made an enquiry to Nottingham Forest over a potential move for winger Jota Silva.

THE SUN

Chelsea have been rocked by the disappearance of £30,000 of camera equipment from their training ground.

Abdoulaye Doucoure could be the latest big name to swap the Premier League for the Middle East, with a move to Saudi newcomers Neom on the cards.

Image: Abdoulaye Doucoure left Everton at the end of his contract in June

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are to step up attempts to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United.

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season are on Sky Sports.