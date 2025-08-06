Newcastle eye transfer move for Aston Villa captain John McGinn as Eddie Howe looks for midfield reinforcements - Paper Talk
Plus: Christian Eriksen is a target for newly promoted side Burnley; Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham are monitoring Raheem Sterling's situation at Chelsea; Liverpool's hopes of landing England international Marc Guehi have been boosted; Liverpool not targeting PSG's Bradley Barcola
Wednesday 6 August 2025 22:37, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Newcastle are weighing up a move for Aston Villa captain John McGinn this summer.
Christian Eriksen is a target for Burnley as they try to build a squad capable of surviving in the Premier League this season.
Estevao Willian will not be leaving on loan this summer and is part of Enzo Maresca's first-team plans at Chelsea.
West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace are monitoring Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling.
DAILY MIRROR
Liverpool's hopes of landing Marc Guehi this summer have been boosted by rivals Newcastle turning their attentions elsewhere.
THE ATHLETIC
Despite reports in France, Liverpool are not currently considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola.
Portuguese side Sporting CP have made an enquiry to Nottingham Forest over a potential move for winger Jota Silva.
THE SUN
Chelsea have been rocked by the disappearance of £30,000 of camera equipment from their training ground.
Abdoulaye Doucoure could be the latest big name to swap the Premier League for the Middle East, with a move to Saudi newcomers Neom on the cards.
THE GUARDIAN
Chelsea are to step up attempts to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United.
