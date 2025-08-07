Newcastle eye move for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen as Benjamin Sesko transfer alternative - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle really like Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen and an approach cannot be ruled out. However, Wolves could demand a fee in the region of £60m.

Newcastle's chances of securing Brentford striker Yoane Wissa have been boosted as the Bees eye a move for Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara.

Barcelona have stripped goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen of the club captaincy after opening disciplinary proceedings into their No 1, as the extraordinary rift between the LaLiga giants and the German deepens.

THE INDEPENDENT

Liverpool have drawn up a forward shortlist including Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola.

THE TIMES

Arsenal are planning on approaching Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze and must wait to see if Real Madrid winger Rodrygo can leave on loan.

THE ATHLETIC

Initial assessments indicate the ankle injury Morgan Rogers picked up in Aston Villa's 4-0 win against Roma is not thought to be serious.

Aston Villa are planning to discuss a new contract with captain John McGinn amid interest from other Premier League clubs.

