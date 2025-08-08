Manchester United plans to unveil new signing Benjamin Sesko at Old Trafford revealed - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

MIRROR

Manchester United are set to give fans their first glimpse of Benjamin Sesko ahead of their friendly clash with Fiorentina at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Arsenal have been left with a decision to make as they mull over moves for both Rodrygo and Eberechi Eze.

TIMES

Newcastle United are set to offer an improved bid worth £30m for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

Tottenham have set their eyes on Como midfielder Nico Paz after James Maddison's injury.

DAILY MAIL

Juventus are interested in Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali - and could offer Dusan Vlahovic as part of a deal.

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a £78m swoop for PSG midfield maestro and Portugal international Vitinha.

THE SUN

While Luka Modric has joined AC Milan after leaving Real Madrid, there is hope the Croatia star could end his career playing for Swansea.

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is now officially unemployed - after Boca Juniors ripped up his contract following a stunning bust-up behind the scenes.

Nottingham Forest have emerged as surprise candidates for Ademola Lookman's next club after his public spat with Atalanta's administration put clubs around Europe on high alert.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers look set to miss out on Real Betis star Nobel Mendy.

Lewis Ferguson is a doubt for Scotland's opening World Cup qualifier against Denmark after picking up a calf injury in training.

