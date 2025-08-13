Papers: Man Utd target Carlos Baleba valued at £100m by Brighton with Ruben Amorim's side unwilling to meet it

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba is valued by his club at more than £100m, with Manchester United unwilling to buy at that price.

DAILY MAIL

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has suffered a hamstring injury in training and could be out until the end of September.

THE SUN

Crystal Palace are planning to raid Liverpool before the end of the transfer window - in a bid to secure Harvey Elliott.

Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard is nearing a switch to French side Nice.

THE TIMES

Manchester City are holding out for a fee of about £67m for Brazil winger Savinho, who is of interest to Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United expect to complete the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey in a £38m deal.

Image: Jacob Ramsey is wanted by Newcastle

THE ATHLETIC

Roma are in talks with Aston Villa to sign winger Leon Bailey on loan with an obligation to buy.

Manchester City have held talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent to discuss a deal to sign the Italian goalkeeper.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City have rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest for Rico Lewis.

Jack Wilshere has turned down an opportunity to return to work at Arsenal's academy as he continues to pursue his first steps into senior management.

THE GUARDIAN

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is undergoing a medical at Leeds ahead of completing a free transfer to the promoted Premier League club.

