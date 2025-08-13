Papers: Man Utd target Carlos Baleba valued at £100m by Brighton with Ruben Amorim's side unwilling to meet it
Plus: Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott; Manchester City are holding out for a higher transfer fee for Savinho amid Tottenham interest; City have also held talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent after he confirmed he would be leaving PSG this summer
Wednesday 13 August 2025 22:23, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba is valued by his club at more than £100m, with Manchester United unwilling to buy at that price.
DAILY MAIL
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has suffered a hamstring injury in training and could be out until the end of September.
THE SUN
Crystal Palace are planning to raid Liverpool before the end of the transfer window - in a bid to secure Harvey Elliott.
Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard is nearing a switch to French side Nice.
THE TIMES
Manchester City are holding out for a fee of about £67m for Brazil winger Savinho, who is of interest to Tottenham Hotspur.
Newcastle United expect to complete the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey in a £38m deal.
THE ATHLETIC
Roma are in talks with Aston Villa to sign winger Leon Bailey on loan with an obligation to buy.
Manchester City have held talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent to discuss a deal to sign the Italian goalkeeper.
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester City have rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest for Rico Lewis.
Jack Wilshere has turned down an opportunity to return to work at Arsenal's academy as he continues to pursue his first steps into senior management.
THE GUARDIAN
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is undergoing a medical at Leeds ahead of completing a free transfer to the promoted Premier League club.
