 Skip to content

Papers: Man Utd target Carlos Baleba valued at £100m by Brighton with Ruben Amorim's side unwilling to meet it

Plus: Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott; Manchester City are holding out for a higher transfer fee for Savinho amid Tottenham interest; City have also held talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent after he confirmed he would be leaving PSG this summer

Wednesday 13 August 2025 22:23, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba is valued by his club at more than £100m, with Manchester United unwilling to buy at that price.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast, Henry Winter suggests Manchester United are desperate for a mobile midfielder and believes that Carlos Baleba would be the perfect fit at Old Trafford.

DAILY MAIL

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has suffered a hamstring injury in training and could be out until the end of September.

THE SUN

Crystal Palace are planning to raid Liverpool before the end of the transfer window - in a bid to secure Harvey Elliott.

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

A look back at all of Harvey Elliott's goals for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard is nearing a switch to French side Nice.

THE TIMES

Manchester City are holding out for a fee of about £67m for Brazil winger Savinho, who is of interest to Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United expect to complete the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey in a £38m deal.

Jacob Ramsey is wanted by Newcastle
Image: Jacob Ramsey is wanted by Newcastle
SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!
SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!

Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.

THE ATHLETIC

Roma are in talks with Aston Villa to sign winger Leon Bailey on loan with an obligation to buy.

Manchester City have held talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent to discuss a deal to sign the Italian goalkeeper.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Soccer Special debate which Premier League club could benefit most from PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma following a number of exit rumours.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City have rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest for Rico Lewis.

Jack Wilshere has turned down an opportunity to return to work at Arsenal's academy as he continues to pursue his first steps into senior management.

THE GUARDIAN

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is undergoing a medical at Leeds ahead of completing a free transfer to the promoted Premier League club.

Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from this season

Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games this season

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports ahead of new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract