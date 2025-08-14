Man Utd to target Sporting captain Morten Hjulmand if Carlos Baleba deal fails - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United will turn their attention to Sporting captain Morten Hjulmand if they miss out on Carlos Baleba.

THE I

Gianluigi Donnarumma has set his sights on joining Manchester City this summer after Manchester United pulled out of a move.

Newcastle United are set to kick off the new Premier League season with makeshift striker Anthony Gordon leading the line, with deals to sign a new forward still stalled.

THE TELEGRAPH

Morecambe have been hit by a winding-up petition by HMRC on the same day as agreeing a rescue deal for the club.

Wolves are set to sign Hellas Verona defender Jackson Tchatchoua for just over £10m.

DAILY MAIL

Aston Villa are struggling to hand Unai Emery fresh transfer funds this window even if they sell Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle.

Savinho's agents are heading to Europe from Brazil in a bid to secure the transfer he wants from Manchester City to Tottenham.

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle are expected to punish Alexander Isak with a club fine if he misses the opening game of the Premier League season - with the striker desperate to force a move to Liverpool.

Manchester United are close to sanctioning Toby Collyer's loan departure with the midfielder set to join West Brom temporarily after Brighton were told he was not going to be used in any deal for Carlos Baleba.

THE GUARDIAN

Michael Phelps has launched a scathing attack on USA Swimming's leadership, branding the body weak and demanding sweeping reforms after what he sees as years of organisational decline.

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott is to stand trial next year over allegations of child sexual abuse.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have reportedly had a bid rejected for Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles.

