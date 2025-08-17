Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham targeting a move for Brentford defender Nathan Collins - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham are all targeting a move for Brentford captain Nathan Collins.

THE ATHLETIC

Crystal Palace have made an approach to Club Brugge for attacker Christos Tzolis, as they pursue options in case Eberechi Eze exits Selhurst Park this summer.

Nottingham Forest coach Rui Barbosa required six stitches in a head wound after celebrating the club's opening goal of the season too enthusiastically at the City Ground.

THE SUN

Liverpool are due a percentage of Lewis Travis' sale if Blackburn's captain leaves this summer.

Goalkeeper John Victor is still open to a move to a Premier League club after being brutally snubbed by West Ham.

THE GUARDIAN

FIFA will consider holding the Club World Cup every two years from 2029 in a move that would put more pressure on the international calendar and trigger another backlash from the Premier League and UEFA.

DAILY MIRROR

Jadon Sancho's huge wages are putting a Manchester transfer exit in danger.

Xavi Simons has rejected both Bayern Munich and Manchester City this summer, preferring a move to Chelsea.

