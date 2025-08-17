Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham targeting a move for Brentford defender Nathan Collins - Paper Talk
Plus: Crystal Palace have made an approach to sign a replacement for Eberechi Eze amid links to Tottenham; Jadon Sancho's wages are currently blocking an exit from Manchester United; Xavi Simons rejected two European giants with his preferred destination being Chelsea
Sunday 17 August 2025 21:41, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham are all targeting a move for Brentford captain Nathan Collins.
THE ATHLETIC
Crystal Palace have made an approach to Club Brugge for attacker Christos Tzolis, as they pursue options in case Eberechi Eze exits Selhurst Park this summer.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from this season
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Download the Sky Sports app
Nottingham Forest coach Rui Barbosa required six stitches in a head wound after celebrating the club's opening goal of the season too enthusiastically at the City Ground.
THE SUN
Liverpool are due a percentage of Lewis Travis' sale if Blackburn's captain leaves this summer.
Goalkeeper John Victor is still open to a move to a Premier League club after being brutally snubbed by West Ham.
THE GUARDIAN
FIFA will consider holding the Club World Cup every two years from 2029 in a move that would put more pressure on the international calendar and trigger another backlash from the Premier League and UEFA.
DAILY MIRROR
Jadon Sancho's huge wages are putting a Manchester transfer exit in danger.
Xavi Simons has rejected both Bayern Munich and Manchester City this summer, preferring a move to Chelsea.
Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from this season
From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.