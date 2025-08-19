Liverpool to make British-record £130m move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak next week - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Liverpool have sanctioned a British record £130m move for Alexander Isak next week – confident that Newcastle will finally let the wantaway striker leave.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Soccer Special discuss Alexander Isak's bombshell statement

Wolves ace Jorgen Strand Larsen remains a target for Newcastle as they continue to search for a new striker.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca would like to add a central defender following Levi Colwill's injury, but the Italian remains at odds with the directors and ownership over the issue.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle now have no intention of allowing Alexander Isak to leave in light of a bombshell statement in which he accused the club of 'broken promises'.

Eberechi Eze's move to Tottenham is expected to be agreed in the next 'two to three days'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Transfer Talk outlines the possible replacements for Eberechi Eze if Crystal Palace sell him to Spurs

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa are exploring the viability of a move to sign Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea before the transfer window shuts.

DAILY MIRROR

Nicolas Jackson is being offered for £60m-plus as Chelsea prepare to carry on spending. Chelsea striker Jackson wants guarantees of regular first team football and the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been sounded out this summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look at some of Nicolas Jackson's highs and lows for Chelsea in the Premier League

Newcastle are weighing up a surprise move for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Former Brentford defender Ben Mee is poised to join Sheffield United.

THE ATHLETIC

Leandro Trossard has agreed a new contract at Arsenal which will grant him a significant pay rise.

Manuel Akanji is the latest Manchester City player to attract interest from Galatasaray, who are continuing to discuss a deal for goalkeeper Ederson.

Manchester United are set to appoint Brentford's Stephen Torpey to lead their academy.

THE INDEPENDENT

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche as a new target due to the lofty asking price for Manchester City's Savinho.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham have made an improved offer for Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic's hopes of landing Louis Munteanu have suffered another setback - with the CFR Cluj star said to be on the brink of a move to La Liga.

Hearts are trying to sign a goalkeeper before the transfer window closes.

Ross County are considering a move for Trevor Carson.

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.