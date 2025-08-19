Liverpool to make British-record £130m move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak next week - Paper Talk
Plus: Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen remains a target for Newcastle; Aston Villa are exploring the viability of a move to sign Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson; Leandro Trossard has agreed a new contract at Arsenal; Tottenham have identified Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche as a new target
Tuesday 19 August 2025 23:06, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Liverpool have sanctioned a British record £130m move for Alexander Isak next week – confident that Newcastle will finally let the wantaway striker leave.
Wolves ace Jorgen Strand Larsen remains a target for Newcastle as they continue to search for a new striker.
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca would like to add a central defender following Levi Colwill's injury, but the Italian remains at odds with the directors and ownership over the issue.
DAILY MAIL
Newcastle now have no intention of allowing Alexander Isak to leave in light of a bombshell statement in which he accused the club of 'broken promises'.
Eberechi Eze's move to Tottenham is expected to be agreed in the next 'two to three days'.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Aston Villa are exploring the viability of a move to sign Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea before the transfer window shuts.
DAILY MIRROR
Nicolas Jackson is being offered for £60m-plus as Chelsea prepare to carry on spending. Chelsea striker Jackson wants guarantees of regular first team football and the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been sounded out this summer.
Newcastle are weighing up a surprise move for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.
Former Brentford defender Ben Mee is poised to join Sheffield United.
THE ATHLETIC
Leandro Trossard has agreed a new contract at Arsenal which will grant him a significant pay rise.
Manuel Akanji is the latest Manchester City player to attract interest from Galatasaray, who are continuing to discuss a deal for goalkeeper Ederson.
Manchester United are set to appoint Brentford's Stephen Torpey to lead their academy.
THE INDEPENDENT
Tottenham Hotspur have identified Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche as a new target due to the lofty asking price for Manchester City's Savinho.
THE GUARDIAN
West Ham have made an improved offer for Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes.
DAILY RECORD
Celtic's hopes of landing Louis Munteanu have suffered another setback - with the CFR Cluj star said to be on the brink of a move to La Liga.
Hearts are trying to sign a goalkeeper before the transfer window closes.
Ross County are considering a move for Trevor Carson.
