Eberechi Eze transfer news: Arsenal deal for Crystal Palace forward worth £68m - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal's deal for Eberechi Eze is worth in the region of his expired £68m release clause, matching the level of fee Tottenham Hotspur were prepared to pay.

BlueCo - the group that owns Chelsea and Strasbourg - has reached an agreement to sign midfielder Julio Enciso from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Nottingham Forest are exploring a deal to re-sign Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash.

Alex Moreno is set to complete a move to Girona from Aston Villa.

DAILY MAIL

Eberechi Eze was sold on joining Arsenal since meeting sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta last month.

Chelsea have less than two weeks to prove to UEFA that they have balanced their books enough to be permitted to add their summer signings to Enzo Maresca's Champions League squad for this season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal are believed to be ready to offer a total package worth over £60m for Eberechi Eze.

DAILY MIRROR

Rico Lewis is set to snub Nottingham Forest and sign a new contract with Manchester City.

Sevilla star Lucien Agoume is the latest name to be linked with Manchester United as a cheaper alternative to Carlos Baleba.

THE TIMES

Arsenal expect to sign Eberechi Eze for £60m, having hijacked Tottenham Hotspur's all-but sealed deal.

THE INDEPENDENT

Chelsea forward Lauren James will be sidelined for "a period of time" by the ankle injury she suffered during England's victorious Euro 2025 campaign.

THE SUN

Cole Palmer's bid to trademark his Cold Palmer nickname has been challenged by posh French vineyard Chateau Palmer.

Arsenal are weighing up a dramatic swoop for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers.

Image: Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth up to £67.5m for Eberechi Eze after Kai Havertz sustained a knee injury during their win against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Rugby Football League has been asked to produce an action plan detailing how it will comply with Sport England's Code for Sports Governance, with critical funding for the sport due to be released next month remaining in the balance.

Tiger Woods will chair a newly created PGA Tour committee aimed at reshaping golf's competitive landscape in the US.

Coco Gauff has reportedly split with coach Matthew Daly just days before the start of the US Open, making another shakeup to her support team on the eve of the year's final major.

Lizbeth Ovalle is expected to join the Orlando Pride from Mexico's Tigres UANL on a record transfer fee of $1.5m (£1.1m), a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Keely Hodgkinson sent another ominous warning to her rivals before the World Athletics Championships next month as she smashed the meeting record to win the 800m at the Lausanne Diamond League.

