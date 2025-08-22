Xavi Simons: Chelsea set for further talks with RB Leipzig over forward despite late Spurs interest - Paper Talk
Plus: Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes is wanted by Al Ittihad; Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to take charge of Nottingham Forest at Crystal Palace - despite talks with Evangelos Marinakis to come next week
Saturday 23 August 2025 22:09, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Chelsea are expected to hold further talks with RB Leipzig over a deal for Xavi Simons despite late interest from Tottenham.
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is being targeted by Al Ittihad in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.
Wrexham want to outbid Italian side Parma in the chase for Jordan James.
Millwall were given a rude awakening ahead of their Championship clash with Sheffield United as their hotel was evacuated in the middle of the night.
Jose Mourinho has emerged as a surprise candidate to succeed Nuno Espirito Santo at Nottingham Forest.
DAILY MIRROR
Galatasaray put in an 11th-hour bid on Saturday night to sign goalkeeper Senne Lammens - but the 'keeper is still expected to join Manchester United.
THE TELEGRAPH
Nuno Espírito Santo will be in charge for Nottingham Forest's grudge match at Crystal Palace on Sunday ahead of talks with owner Evangelos Marinakis in the coming week.
SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY
Celtic are hot on the heels of Marcelo Saracchi of Boca Juniors, who is on their radar.
