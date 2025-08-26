Alexander Isak adamant he wants to leave Newcastle despite talks with club's directors - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE TELEGRAPH

Alexander Isak remains adamant he wants to leave Newcastle United despite the intervention of chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan who is keen to broker a deal to keep the striker at the club.

The Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha is at the centre of a bitter legal dispute between the Premier League champions and his former club Chelsea.

Brazil forward Antony has edged closer to his Manchester United departure as talks progress over a move to Real Betis.

Keegan Bradley is expected to pick himself as a Ryder Cup wildcard on Wednesday despite being warned it would be "the worst decision ever made by a captain".

DAILY MIRROR

Alexander Isak is determined to quit St James's Park - even after crisis talks with the Newcastle hierarchy.

Manchester City target Gianluigi Donnarumma can leave Paris St Germain for as little as £26m - after the European champions slashed their asking price.

Nicolas Jackson is set to join Bayern Munich after agreeing personal terms with the German giants.

THE SUN

Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with Nicolas Jackson, as the striker's departure from Chelsea edges closer.

Dusan Vlahovic will not be replacing Alexander Isak at Newcastle this summer.

West Ham submitted an offer to sign Ibrahim Sangare on loan from Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

DAILY MAIL

Both Madrid giants and a host of Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation with Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

THE TIMES

Manchester United are looking to end the transfer window with a fire sale of their unwanted players.

THE ATHLETIC

Kobbie Mainoo is open to leaving Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of convincing Manchester City to contemplate selling them Savinho rest on City signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid.

Aston Villa have rejected an initial loan with an option to buy offer from Stuttgart for Emiliano Buendia.

Everton have been informed of West Ham United's desire to retain Tomas Soucek after lodging an enquiry for the Czech midfielder.

Leeds United expect to finalise the sale of Sam Greenwood to Polish club Pogon Szczecin.

The Premier League issued a reminder to clubs ahead of the season that material which could be considered 'politically motivated', which could include symbolism of countries in conflict, should not be permitted in stadiums.

THE GUARDIAN

Kai Havertz will miss Arsenal's showdown at Liverpool on Sunday and Germany's World Cup qualifiers next month, with a decision yet to be made on whether the forward needs surgery on a knee injury.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are set to launch a bid for Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham.

DAILY RECORD

Panathinaikos are set to join Greek rivals AEK Athens in the chase for Rangers hitman Cyriel Dessers.

