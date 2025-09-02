Europe's top clubs want more Club World Cup places after Premier League's £3bn summer spending spree - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Europe's leading clubs may push for greater representation at the Club World Cup and play more games abroad after being outmuscled by a £3bn summer spree from English elite clubs.

Marc Guehi will reject any offer of a new contract from Crystal Palace and plans to leave as a free agent when his contract expires next summer.

Raheem Sterling is likely to train away from the first-team group at Chelsea until the January transfer window after a move away from the club did not materialise on deadline day.

The FA will be forced to pay Nottingham Forest hundreds of thousands of pounds after losing a landmark legal battle with the Premier League club.

THE GUARDIAN

Lucas Paqueta is poised to receive only a fine after being found guilty of two misconduct charges relating to the spot-fixing allegations he was cleared of in July.

Marc Guehi is extremely unhappy with Crystal Palace's decision to pull the plug on his £35m transfer to Liverpool, which came after Oliver Glasner stepped in to prevent the move by threatening to resign if he was sold.

DAILY MAIL

The woman at the centre of the scandal that almost brought down Christian Horner last year is back working in Formula One, according to a report.

Antony was overcome by emotion as he broke down in tears at his Real Betis presentation after ending his nightmare with Man Utd's 'bomb squad'.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Karren Brady and David Sullivan are facing fresh resignation demands from a West Ham United supporters group leading protests at upcoming matches.

