Crystal Palace's failure to land Liverpool defender Joe Gomez led to collapse of Marc Guehi's move - Paper Talk
Plus: Barcelona are already considering sending Marcus Rashford back to Manchester United; Andre Onana is close to leaving Manchester United for Trabzonspor on loan; Viktor Gyokeres could miss game time for Arsenal next year; Newcastle blocked Bayer Leverkusen's bid to sign Sven Botman
Saturday 6 September 2025 22:40, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
Crystal Palace asked for Joe Gomez as part of the deal for Marc Guehi before the move to Liverpool ultimately collapsed.
Marcus Rashford's dream move to Barcelona could be turning into another nightmare with the Spanish giants already considering sending him back to Manchester United, according to reports in Spain.
Nicolas Jackson went to extraordinary lengths to make his Bayern Munich dream a reality as he waived part of a fee he was owed to get the deal over the line, according to reports in Germany.
Manchester City have splashed £450,000 on U14 wonderkid William Stanley-Jones.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Andre Onana is close to leaving Manchester United for Trabzonspor on loan for the rest of the season in a move that could signal the end of his Old Trafford career.
SUNDAY MIRROR
Viktor Gyokeres could miss game time for Arsenal next year after being called to testify in a legal case in Sweden.
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim could integrate youngster Rhys Bennett into the first team after the player failed to seal a loan move.
Newcastle blocked Bayer Leverkusen's bid to sign Sven Botman on Deadline Day as the German side looked to replace Arsenal-bound Piero Hincapie, according to reports in Germany.
THE ATHLETIC
Manchester United and Turkish side Trabzonspor are in talks over a season-long loan deal for Andre Onana.
Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for around six weeks with a "severe" right hamstring injury, with winger Desire Doue out for around four weeks due to a right calf injury.
THE SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY
Celtic insiders believe boss Brendan Rodgers wants out of Parkhead after a split over summer signings.
