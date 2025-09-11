Man Utd may play midweek friendlies to make up for lack of European football this season - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Man Utd could use midweek friendlies abroad to help fill the club's financial blackhole after failing to qualify for Europe this season.

Striker Lucas Akins has been named in Mansfield Town's squad list for League One despite being in prison.

THE GUARDIAN

A trainer who is working with Canelo Alvarez advertised ­performance-enhancing drugs for sale, including human growth-hormone, before he joined the super-middleweight boxer's team.

Patrick Reed believes it "unnecessary" that his fellow Americans will be paid for participation in the upcoming Ryder Cup.

The Olympic silver medallist Ben Proud, the first British athlete to sign up for the Enhanced Games, has accepted he risks sullying his reputation and admitted he is chiefly motivated by earning money in the twilight of his career.

Former NBA player Jason Collins is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour, the NBA announced on Thursday.

West Ham have taken the unusual step of banning half-and-half scarves for the London derby against Tottenham.

THE TIMES

Usain Bolt's 100m world record of 9.58sec may have proved unbreakable for the past 16 years but the Jamaican says he would have run even faster in today's "super shoes".

DAILY MIRROR

Emma Raducanu's former coach Mark Petchey believes it "won't be easy" for the British star to win another Grand Slam - but insists she can have success again if she adapts her game against the "big hitters".

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres showed his moral fibre by thanking Sporting CP for a memorable last season at the club despite being slapped with a £306,000 fine.

Liverpool suggested swapping wantaway winger Luis Diaz with Manchester City for Julian Alvarez last summer, according to reports.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool's overlooked midfielder, Stefan Bajcetic, has made a return to first team training following a series of injury setbacks.

DAILY EXPRESS

Aryna Sabalenka got a surprise mention from Donald Trump in a controversial letter he wrote to Aleksandar Lukashenko, the president of Belarus.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic fans will stage a 'late entry' protest at Rugby Park on Sunday as they step up their bid for change.

Nico Raskin is set to be left out of the Rangers squad once again for Saturday's clash against Hearts, it is claimed.

