Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim lined up for Benfica job by leading presidential candidate - Paper Talk
Plus: Manchester United stars are 'losing faith' in Ruben Amorim; Manchester City are ready to rival Liverpool to sign Marc Guehi as a free agent next summer; Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is set to be greeted by thousands of empty seats on his Champions League debut
Monday 15 September 2025 22:34, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
THE TIMES
The leading candidate to become Benfica's next president stepped up his pursuit to bring Ruben Amorim back to the club after watching the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
THE SUN
Man Utd stars are losing faith in Ruben Amorim, with some of his players not sold on the controversial three at the back system, which the boss insists on.
Andre Onana could still have a future at Manchester United despite joining Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan for the season.
THE TELEGRAPH
Ruben Amorim retains the backing of Manchester United's hierarchy, who share the head coach's view that the club's worst start to a Premier League season for 33 years has masked some of the improvements in the team.
Manchester City have sacked a bar worker who served drinks at the Manchester derby on Sunday wearing a United shirt.
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester City are ready to rival Liverpool to sign Marc Guehi as a free agent next summer.
Ruben Amorim is fighting to retain the confidence of his Manchester United players following their derby debacle.
One of the candidates standing to become the next president of Benfica has vowed to make Jurgen Klopp the club's next manager if he is successful in next month's elections.
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United are backing Ruben Amorim for now, but players are losing confidence in his system amid a growing crisis at Old Trafford.
Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is set to be greeted by thousands of empty seats on his Champions League debut.
THE ATHLETIC
Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior expressed his disappointment with banners displayed by the club's fans that criticised striker Emanuel Emegha following the announcement of his pending move to Chelsea.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh gave under-fire boss Russell Martin his full support in a transatlantic heart to heart.
Scotland has been named the most football-mad country in Europe - for the third year running.
