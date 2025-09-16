Barcelona 'obsessed' with signing Erling Haaland next summer from Manchester City - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona kingpin Joan Laporta remains 'obsessed' with the idea of luring Erling Haaland to the Nou Camp in 2026 despite the striker's decision to sign a lucrative nine-year contract at Manchester City less than 12 months ago.

Ruben Amorim effectively has three games to save his job as Manchester United boss. United have taken just four points from their opening four Premier League games this season to stand 14th in the table.

Speaking on Back Pages, The Athletic's David Ornstein says Manchester United's poor performances under Ruben Amorim cannot continue, but admits the Portuguese head coach does have the fans onside

THE TIMES

Worcester Warriors could be hit with RFU sanctions if they do not settle their debts with a large number of former players and staff before the club's return to competitive action in the second tier of English rugby next month.

Anu Mohindru, the barrister who represented Ben Stokes during his trial for affray in 2018, has resigned as the chairman of Essex County Cricket Club after he was disbarred for lying about studying at the University of Oxford.

THE GUARDIAN

A group of 18 former employees of British Basketball League (BBL) are taking legal action against the ­competition that replaced it, Super League Basketball, in the latest development in the extraordinary civil war that has engulfed the sport.

Tom Brady drew ire from fans on Monday night as the minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders appeared in his team's coaching booth during a home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Great Britain have been warned that religious and political slogans are banned after Jeremiah Azu wore a headband with "100% Jesus" on it at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Ruben Amorim retains the backing of Manchester United's hierarchy, who share the manager's view that the club's worst start to a Premier League season for 33 years has masked some of the improvements in the team.

THE SUN

Ronnie O'Sullivan's time out from competitive snooker will continue this month after he pulled out of the British Open.

Marseille ultras clashed with Spanish police ahead of the Champions League match against Real Madrid.

DAILY STAR

Darts prodigy Rusty-Jake Rodriguez has been provisionally suspended following a failed doping test.

SCOTTISH SUN

The Rangers Supporters Association have renewed their calls for Russell Martin to be axed as manager.

