Ruben Amorim: Sir Jim Ratcliffe flies into Man Utd training ground for talks with head coach - Paper Talk
Plus: Gary O'Neil is high on West Ham's head coach shortlist should they decide to remove Graham Potter; Steven Gerrard has been tipped to take charge at Wrexham; Atletico Madrid's club nutritionist has been accused of spitting at a Liverpool fan
Thursday 18 September 2025 21:50, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
THE ATHLETIC
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe flew into the club's Carrington training ground in a helicopter on Thursday for a series of meetings, including with the team's head coach Ruben Amorim.
Manchester United are set move for ex-Man City youth coach Alan Wright who used to work with Jason Wilcox, over a role as a professional development phase coach.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from this season
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
THE INDEPENDENT
Gary O'Neil is high on West Ham's head coach shortlist should they decide to remove Graham Potter from the role.
UEFA president Alexander Ceferin has asked European national associations to consult with the governing body before granting approval for playing "domestic" league matches outside the continent, after significant backlash to controversial plans from Spain and Italy.
Football authorities are considering introducing time limits for throw-ins and corners to combat time-wasting and boost effective playing time.
DAILY MAIL
Slaven Bilic will be considered for an emotional return to West Ham United as the pressure around Graham Potter's position intensifies.
Bayern Munich will be without Josip Stanisic for some time because of a knee injury sustained in the win over Chelsea in the Champions League.
THE SUN
Manchester United have reminded their supporters not to use "discriminatory chanting" ahead of the Red Devils' clash with Chelsea this weekend.
Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium will undergo a massive redevelopment to lift its capacity from 11,307 to 20,000.
Slaven Bilic would be open to a shock West Ham return should the club decide to sack Graham Potter.
Steven Gerrard has been tipped to take charge at Wrexham following his short spell in Saudi Arabia.
Chelsea executive Casper Stylsvig has left the club after the Blues failed to agree a new shirt sponsorship deal.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
West Ham will consider turning to Slaven Bilic if they sack Graham Potter, who is under growing pressure after a poor start to the season. The former Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo is also under consideration. Sean Dyche, the former Everton manager, has been linked, too.
THE TIMES
Atletico Madrid's club nutritionist has been accused of spitting at a Liverpool fan during Diego Simeone's altercation with the Anfield crowd on Wednesday.
Trent Alexander-Arnold could be ruled out for six weeks with his hamstring injury - putting his Anfield return in doubt.
DAILY MIRROR
Claims that former Manchester United star Phil Jones could be about to join Wrexham as a player or coach have been firmly shut down. Speculation was rife last weekend after the ex-England defender was seen at the 3-1 loss to QPR next to Ryan Reynolds.
SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers owner Andrew Cavenagh is set to take full control of a deepening club crisis when he jets into Glasgow from the USA on Friday.
Sunday Supplement returns on Sky Sports News
Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.
Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.
Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.