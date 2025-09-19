Rafael Benitez wants return to England as West Ham fans plan protest against board vs Crystal Palace - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Rafael Benitez has revealed his desire to manage in England again

West Ham's largest supporters' group has organised the first of the protests for this Saturday, ahead of the game against Crystal Palace, and believe it could be backed by 3,000 supporters. But it hopes numbers could eventually rise to 20,000 because of the "momentum" growing against David Sullivan and Karren Brady.

Tim Lewis' Arsenal exit is understood to be a shake-up that will result in greater power being concentrated in the hands of co-chairman Josh Kroenke.

THE SUN

Ryan Giggs has left Salford City - and wants a return to management. He had been director of football at the League Two club.

Strasbourg has imposed sanctions on its own fans following the backlash against club president Marc Keller and their BlueCo ownership.

Mikel Arteta has created a strict rule demanding Arsenal players meet at the training ground before both home and away games. This had led to most players choosing to book cab drivers for the entire day, costing them thousands.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has declined to comment on whether the Reds will revive their pursuit of Marc Guehi when January arrives.

Alexis Mac Allister admits he and his Liverpool colleagues were fed up with the Alexander Isak transfer saga before his high-profile move.

DAILY MAIL

Alexander Isak is in line to make his Premier League debut for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby - but the £125m man has been feeling his body more than ever.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Fletcher looks set to disappoint Hibernian by hanging up his boots. The former Scotland international is edging towards retirement.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers shirt sponsor Guavapay says it "deeply regrets" the inconvenience caused after suspending its payment app used by fans at Ibrox due to "unresolved issues" with the Financial Conduct Authority.

