West Ham to consider short-term appointment if Graham Potter leaves - Paper Talk - Paper Talk

Plus: Former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is the early bookies' favourite to replace Graham Potter at West Ham; PSG's clash with Marseille has been postponed to Monday evening, meaning that it will now clash with the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Sunday 21 September 2025 22:28, UK

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE TELEGRAPH

West Ham United will consider making a short-term appointment to the end of the season as the club look at potential successors to Graham Potter.

THE SUN

Former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is the early bookies' favourite to replace Graham Potter at West Ham.

PSG's clash with Marseille has been postponed to Monday evening, meaning that it will now clash with the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

DAILY MAIL

England's kits for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have reportedly been leaked, with the Football Association seemingly opting for a safe design following the controversy over their Euro 2024 attire.

THE EXPRESS

Luke Shaw has acknowledged Roy Keane's scathing assessment of his performance against Man City and conceded the former Manchester United skipper was justified in his harsh words.

DAILY RECORD

Regan Charles Cook believes Motherwell have the chance to "do something special" at Hampden.

SCOTTISH SUN

Birmingham boss Chris Davies has jumped to Kyogo Furuhashi's defence after his slow start.

