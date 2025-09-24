Manchester United keen on signing Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane next summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, 32, if the England captain decides to leave the Bundesliga champions at the end of this season.

THE MIRROR

Kobbie Mainoo is still prepared to leave Manchester United - despite holding fresh talks with Ruben Amorim.

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Dino Toppmoller has suggested he would like to take over at Manchester United in the future.

Wayne Rooney has lifted the lid on his alcohol addiction - and admitted he could have died if it hadn't been for the help of his wife, Coleen.

THE SUN

Casemiro is set to lead the most high-profile Manchester United exodus in four years - but Harry Maguire's Old Trafford career could be prolonged.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Casemiro heads in from close range to double Manchester United's lead vs Chelsea!

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a highly-rated Colombian youngster as Ruben Amorim looks to the future at Old Trafford.

THE ATHLETIC

Barcelona midfielder Gavi is set to be sidelined for up to five months after undergoing an operation on a knee injury.

TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are facing a major ticket-price revolt over Jose Mourinho's return to Stamford Bridge as Benfica manager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jose Mourinho aims a dig at one of his former clubs during his unveiling as Benfica boss.

The Premier League's proposed new spending rules include measures that attempt to fend off intervention by the Independent Football Regulator, top-flight clubs believe.

DAILY MAIL

Wayne Rooney believes that he would have been 'sacked' for dressing room chat if he were in the current Manchester United squad, due to the change in culture at the club over the last decade.

SCOTTISH SUN

Brendan Rodgers refused the opportunity to sign Radamel Falcao as a free agent during the summer transfer window.

Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports News

Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.

Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.

Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.