Manchester United keen on signing Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane next summer - Paper Talk
Plus: Kobbie Mainoo is still prepared to leave Man Utd; Casemiro among names that are set to leave Manchester United while Harry Maguire is set to prolong his stay at Old Trafford; Man Utd reportedly agree to sign Colombian wonderkid
Thursday 25 September 2025 07:41, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
DAILY STAR
Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, 32, if the England captain decides to leave the Bundesliga champions at the end of this season.
THE MIRROR
Kobbie Mainoo is still prepared to leave Manchester United - despite holding fresh talks with Ruben Amorim.
Eintracht Frankfurt manager Dino Toppmoller has suggested he would like to take over at Manchester United in the future.
Wayne Rooney has lifted the lid on his alcohol addiction - and admitted he could have died if it hadn't been for the help of his wife, Coleen.
THE SUN
Casemiro is set to lead the most high-profile Manchester United exodus in four years - but Harry Maguire's Old Trafford career could be prolonged.
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a highly-rated Colombian youngster as Ruben Amorim looks to the future at Old Trafford.
THE ATHLETIC
Barcelona midfielder Gavi is set to be sidelined for up to five months after undergoing an operation on a knee injury.
TELEGRAPH
Chelsea are facing a major ticket-price revolt over Jose Mourinho's return to Stamford Bridge as Benfica manager.
The Premier League's proposed new spending rules include measures that attempt to fend off intervention by the Independent Football Regulator, top-flight clubs believe.
DAILY MAIL
Wayne Rooney believes that he would have been 'sacked' for dressing room chat if he were in the current Manchester United squad, due to the change in culture at the club over the last decade.
SCOTTISH SUN
Brendan Rodgers refused the opportunity to sign Radamel Falcao as a free agent during the summer transfer window.
