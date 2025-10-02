Gareth Southgate fears lack of time to turn around Man Utd fortunes as ex-England boss linked to manager job - Paper Talk
Plus: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will likely be out until the November international break after sustaining a hamstring injury; Manchester United chiefs reportedly gave thought to turning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before landing Ruben Amorim last year
Thursday 2 October 2025 22:54, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Sir Gareth Southgate fears he would not be given the time to transform Manchester United into a force again if he became their next manager.
Rory McIlroy has been sent a formal apology after his wife Erica Stoll was hit by beer at the Ryder Cup.
Premier League boss Richard Masters has given the biggest hint that the Saturday 3pm blackout is here to stay.
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester United chiefs reportedly gave thought to turning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before landing Ruben Amorim last year.
Gabriel Martinelli claims Viktor Gyokeres is capable of scoring up to 40 goals for Arsenal this season - because of the wizardry of captain Martin Odegaard.
Oliver Glasner's future at Crystal Palace is uncertain after the Austrian declined the chance to sign a new contract with the club.
THE TIMES
Bars are expected to extend trading hours next summer as England matches could begin as late as 2am under FIFA's plans to combat extreme heat in North America.
DAILY MAIL
Crystal Palace are showing interest in highly rated AZ Alkmaar prospect Kees Smit.
Tottenham are among the clubs following Vasco da Gama's young forward Rayan Vitor.
Christian Horner has approached a Formula One team about a return to the sport - but with little success, according to reports.
The Welsh Rugby Union has admitted it won't have resolved whether or not to cut the number of Wales' professional club sides from four to two before the start of the national side's November Tests, raising the likelihood of a significant distraction for new head coach Steve Tandy.
THE ATHLETIC
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will likely be out until the November international break after sustaining a hamstring injury.
Premier League chief Richard Masters believes domestic leagues are in a "struggle" with FIFA for fans' attention and players' time, with the global governing body still not listening to concerns about fixture congestion and player welfare.
Tottenham Hotspur are confident in reaching an agreement with midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur over a new contract.
SCOTTISH SUN
Celtic could face disciplinary action from UEFA after fans unfurled a banner accusing the governing body of being "complicit in genocide".
DAILY RECORD
Legendary manager Rafa Benitez has been endorsed as a perfect option for Rangers or Celtic - six months on from being linked with the Ibrox hotseat.
Borussia Monchengladbach have opened talks with Lutz Pfannenstiel to appoint him as their new sporting director. Pfannenstiel had previously held talks with Aberdeen and declared his interest in their vacant director of football position.
