Manchester United defender Harry Maguire tipped for reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr - Paper Talk
Plus: Real Madrid plot audacious bid for Manchester City midfielder Rodri; Barcelona chiefs feel they are in to strike a bargain to secure Marcus Rashford; Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes under-fire Ruben Amorim deserves full season in charge of Man Utd
Sunday 5 October 2025 09:49, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could be in line for a shock move to the Saudi Pro League with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr among the interested parties.
THE STAR
Real Madrid are plotting an audacious £130m bid to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri.
THE MIRROR
Erik ten Hag is being touted for an emotional return to Ajax - just weeks after the former Manchester United manager was sacked by Bayer Leverkusen following their first two games of the new Bundesliga season.
EXPRESS
Manchester United have the option to extend Maguire's contract at Old Trafford beyond next summer but are unlikely to exercise it.
Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Real Madrid's 18-year-old defender Victor Valdepenas.
Bukayo Saka could be in for a positional change with a switch to the left wing on the cards.
Barcelona chiefs are convinced they've bagged a 'bargain' in securing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, and they anticipate his value will soar once he finds his footing at the Nou Camp.
Ruben Amorim is said to be impressed by Manchester United's 14-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel.
The I
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes boss Ruben Amorim is deserving of a full season in charge at Old Trafford.
