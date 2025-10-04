Manchester United defender Harry Maguire tipped for reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could be in line for a shock move to the Saudi Pro League with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr among the interested parties.

THE STAR

Real Madrid are plotting an audacious £130m bid to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, responds after being asked how his side copes when Rodri is not on the pitch

THE MIRROR

Erik ten Hag is being touted for an emotional return to Ajax - just weeks after the former Manchester United manager was sacked by Bayer Leverkusen following their first two games of the new Bundesliga season.

EXPRESS

Manchester United have the option to extend Maguire's contract at Old Trafford beyond next summer but are unlikely to exercise it.

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Real Madrid's 18-year-old defender Victor Valdepenas.

Bukayo Saka could be in for a positional change with a switch to the left wing on the cards.

Barcelona chiefs are convinced they've bagged a 'bargain' in securing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, and they anticipate his value will soar once he finds his footing at the Nou Camp.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Man Utd's Marcus Rashford gets another assist for Barcelona against Real Sociedad in LaLiga

Ruben Amorim is said to be impressed by Manchester United's 14-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel.

The I

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes boss Ruben Amorim is deserving of a full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports News

Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.

Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.

Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.