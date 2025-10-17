Papers: Liverpool 'keen' on Ousmane Diomande as a backup option to Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Liverpool are said to be keen on Ousmane Diomande as a backup option to Marc Guehi following their unsuccessful pursuit of the Crystal Palace skipper - Daily Express.

Crystal Palace are planning to sell England defender Marc Guehi in January and Liverpool are no longer the frontrunners to sign the 25-year-old, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all interested - The I Paper.

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has sensationally claimed that he could be in line to replace Ruben Amorim if he is sacked by Manchester United - The Sun.

Newcastle have successfully negotiated the signing of Barnsley's young prodigy Josh Kenchington after several rounds of talks - Daily Express.

Tottenham and Liverpool are both keen on Bournemouth and Ghana winger Antoine Semenyo - Talksport.

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has slammed Alexander Isak and questioned Florian Wirtz's place in the side ahead of the clash against Manchester United - Daily Star.

Arne Slot has allayed fears over Ryan Gravenberch's hamstring problem, confirming the Liverpool midfielder is fit to face Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday - Daily Star.

Eddie Howe has hinted at plans to hand new contracts to three of his Newcastle players following the arrival of recently-appointed sporting director Ross Wilson - The Independent.

Pep Guardiola has left the door open for Jack Grealish to return to Manchester City - The Independent.

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick spent his Friday firefighting after insinuations that Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford have been treated differently. The Barca hierarchy are accused of forcing Flick to start Yamal against PSG earlier this month despite the starlet arriving late for a team meeting - Daily Mail.

Real Madrid are set to release Antonio Rudiger at the end of the 2025-26 season, according to reports - Daily Mail.

Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a "low-grade injury" to his right hamstring and will miss Milan's Serie A game with Fiorentina on Sunday - The Athletic.

Inter Milan have dismissed rumours they are set to sign Brazil forward Neymar in January, after his contract expires at Santos - Corriere dello Sport.

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

Brendan Rodgers has promised Kevin Muscat he'll be ready for the challenge of facing him as Rangers manager - Scottish Sun.

RUGBY

Owen Farrell is not expected to play any part in England's autumn internationals but the door will remain open for a possible return to the team before the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia - Daily Telegraph.

R360 has stepped up plans for its breakaway league after officially launching on social media, where it posted a job advert for a celebrity manager role - Daily Telegraph.

York Knights' owner, Clint Goodchild, believes the club's historic promotion to the Super League for the first time is a watershed moment for the whole of North Yorkshire, after they and Toulouse were granted admission to the top flight in 2026 and London Broncos missed the cut - The Guardian.

CRICKET

Brendon McCullum has finalised his coaching team for the Ashes, with the Australian David Saker returning to help England in a fourth Test series against his homeland, having been involved during the 2010-11 and 2013 series, both of which England won, and again in the drawn series of 2023 - The Guardian.

Long-term England batting coach Marcus Trescothick and the spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel will continue in their roles in Australia, while the assistant coach Paul Collingwood, who has not been involved with the team in recent months, will again be absent - The Guardian.

Gilbert Enoka, the former All Blacks mental skills coach, will also be involved with England for the first Ashes Test - The Times.

FORMULA 1

Lewis Hamilton says rumours linking former Red Bull boss Christian Horner with Ferrari are "distracting" for the team - The Independent.

