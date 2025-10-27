Liverpool keeping tabs on Antoine Semenyo but Bournemouth want more than £75m for forward - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

Premier League

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Antoine Semenyo but Bournemouth would want in excess of £75m for the winger - Mail Plus.

Image: Antoine Semenyo signed a new deal in the summer, which reportedly includes a release clause

West Ham plan to keep faith with Nuno Espirito Santo and not follow in Nottingham Forest's footsteps by sacking a second manager of the season - Mirror.

Bournemouth rejected £50m offers from Manchester United and Tottenham at the start of the summer window - Telegraph.

Tottenham's reshuffle at the executive level continues with director of football administration and governance Rebecca Capelhorn set to leave in the new year - Mail Sport.

Juventus have Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto on their radar ahead of the January transfer window - La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Fabio Carvalho could leave Brentford on loan in January in search of more playing time and a return to the Bundesliga is on the cards - Sky in Germany.

Thiago Silva's son, Iago, who plays for Chelsea's academy, has been called up by England for a training camp at St George's Park - TalkSport.

Former England Rugby Union boss Eddie Jones says Ange Postecoglou is hurting after being sacked by Nottingham Forest even though he "knew it was coming" - SEN.

EFL

Luke Williams is in advanced talks to become the next Peterborough United boss - TalkSport.

Reading have identified former Luton Town boss Matt Bloomfield as their top candidate to become their new manager - Football League World.

European football

Lamine Yamal and Dani Carvajal's confrontation after Real Madrid's win over Barcelona in Sunday's ill-tempered El Clasico could have "very serious consequences" for the Spain national team - Marca.

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso says he will talk to Vincius Junior about his outburst when he was taken off against Barcelona - AS.

Scottish football

Chris Sutton says he is starting to believe Brendan Rodgers wants out of Celtic - Daily Record.