Liverpool keeping tabs on Antoine Semenyo but Bournemouth want more than £75m for forward - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Monday's newspapers as it is revealed Man Utd and Tottenham had bids rejected for Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto is on Juventus' radar and the fall-out from Sunday's ill-tempered El Clasico could have a detrimental impact on Spain's national team
Monday 27 October 2025 08:56, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
Premier League
Liverpool are keeping tabs on Antoine Semenyo but Bournemouth would want in excess of £75m for the winger - Mail Plus.
- Back Pages podcast - listen and subscribe
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
West Ham plan to keep faith with Nuno Espirito Santo and not follow in Nottingham Forest's footsteps by sacking a second manager of the season - Mirror.
Bournemouth rejected £50m offers from Manchester United and Tottenham at the start of the summer window - Telegraph.
Tottenham's reshuffle at the executive level continues with director of football administration and governance Rebecca Capelhorn set to leave in the new year - Mail Sport.
Juventus have Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto on their radar ahead of the January transfer window - La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Fabio Carvalho could leave Brentford on loan in January in search of more playing time and a return to the Bundesliga is on the cards - Sky in Germany.
Thiago Silva's son, Iago, who plays for Chelsea's academy, has been called up by England for a training camp at St George's Park - TalkSport.
Former England Rugby Union boss Eddie Jones says Ange Postecoglou is hurting after being sacked by Nottingham Forest even though he "knew it was coming" - SEN.
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.
EFL
Luke Williams is in advanced talks to become the next Peterborough United boss - TalkSport.
Reading have identified former Luton Town boss Matt Bloomfield as their top candidate to become their new manager - Football League World.
European football
Lamine Yamal and Dani Carvajal's confrontation after Real Madrid's win over Barcelona in Sunday's ill-tempered El Clasico could have "very serious consequences" for the Spain national team - Marca.
Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso says he will talk to Vincius Junior about his outburst when he was taken off against Barcelona - AS.
Scottish football
Chris Sutton says he is starting to believe Brendan Rodgers wants out of Celtic - Daily Record.
Watch Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports News
Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.
Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.
Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.