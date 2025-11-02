Marcus Rashford news: Barcelona in talks with Man Utd over on-loan forward's future - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Monday's newspapers with Barcelona already in talks with Man Utd over Marcus Rashford's future; Virgil van Dijk has called Wayne Rooney's criticism of him and Mohamed Salah this season "lazy" and Martin O'Neill admits he's open to talks about staying on as Celtic boss
Sunday 2 November 2025 21:23, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
European football
Barcelona are already in talks with Manchester United over Marcus Rashford's future - Sport
Harry Kane is open to joining Barcelona and has set a timeline to decide his future - Sport
Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed Jude Bellingham told him Real Madrid was "incredible" before he decided to leave Liverpool for the Bernabeu this summer - The Sun
Legendary manager Giovanni Galeone has died at the age of 84, plunging Italian football into mourning - The Sun
Premier League
Virgil van Dijk has called Wayne Rooney's criticism of him and Mohamed Salah this season "lazy" and has hit out at "ridiculous takes" during Liverpool's recent bad run - The Guardian
Declan Rice has revealed the reasons behind his Arsenal goalscoring celebration against Burnley on Saturday, following the passing of beloved family member - Daily Mail
Premier League stars are turning to MMA fighters in an effort to stave off a concerning rise in burglaries - Daily Mirror
Scottish Premiership
Martin O'Neill admits he's open to talks with Dermot Desmond about staying on as Celtic boss - The Scottish Sun
Women's football
Liverpool Women star Mia Enderby was rushed to hospital after suffering a horror injury during Sunday's clash at Tottenham with the match suspended for over 10 minutes - The Sun