 Skip to content

Marcus Rashford news: Barcelona in talks with Man Utd over on-loan forward's future - Paper talk and football gossip

Latest from Monday's newspapers with Barcelona already in talks with Man Utd over Marcus Rashford's future; Virgil van Dijk has called Wayne Rooney's criticism of him and Mohamed Salah this season "lazy" and Martin O'Neill admits he's open to talks about staying on as Celtic boss

Sunday 2 November 2025 21:23, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

European football

Barcelona are already in talks with Manchester United over Marcus Rashford's future - Sport

Harry Kane is open to joining Barcelona and has set a timeline to decide his future - Sport

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Elche

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed Jude Bellingham told him Real Madrid was "incredible" before he decided to leave Liverpool for the Bernabeu this summer - The Sun

Legendary manager Giovanni Galeone has died at the age of 84, plunging Italian football into mourning - The Sun

Premier League

Virgil van Dijk has called Wayne Rooney's criticism of him and Mohamed Salah this season "lazy" and has hit out at "ridiculous takes" during Liverpool's recent bad run - The Guardian

Declan Rice has revealed the reasons behind his Arsenal goalscoring celebration against Burnley on Saturday, following the passing of beloved family member - Daily Mail

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley’s match against Arsenal in the Premier League

Premier League stars are turning to MMA fighters in an effort to stave off a concerning rise in burglaries - Daily Mirror

Watch Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports News

Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.

Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.

Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Scottish Premiership

Martin O'Neill admits he's open to talks with Dermot Desmond about staying on as Celtic boss - The Scottish Sun

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Celtic interim boss Martin O'Neill

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News

Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.

Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

Women's football

Liverpool Women star Mia Enderby was rushed to hospital after suffering a horror injury during Sunday's clash at Tottenham with the match suspended for over 10 minutes - The Sun

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In case you missed it, here are all the headlines from Sunday's papers...

SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!
SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!

Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract