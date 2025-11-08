Man Utd transfers: Roma and Napoli interested in signing Kobbie Mainoo on loan - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Premier League

Napoli have contacted Manchester United over a potential loan deal for Kobbie Mainoo in January - Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Roma are also interested in securing a temporary deal for Mainoo come the winter transfer window - Football Italia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim responds to the Kobbie Mainoo transfer rumours saying he wants the midfielder to stay and fight for his place

Crystal Palace have seen a request to move their Conference League tie with KuPS turned down by UEFA as they continue to struggle with fixture congestion - The Mirror.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner can't hide his anger with the possible fixture congestion that could see his side play four games in 10 days before Christmas

18-year-old Jack Fletcher, son of former midfielder Darren, has travelled with the Manchester United first-team squad for the game against Tottenham - The Sun.

Bryan Mbeumo is leaving his African Cup of Nations future in the hands of Manchester United and Cameroon as he waits for the two parties to agree to terms of his release date for the tournament - The Sun.

Manchester United star Matheus Cunha is hoping to emulate Eric Cantona's success at Old Trafford - The Sun.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is said to be homesick for AC Milan, with Juventus also interested in bringing the player back to Italy - Corriere della Sera.

Liverpool have extended the contract of long-serving academy director Alex Inglethorpe - The Athletic.

Championship

Gary O’Neil has emerged as a candidate for the Southampton job after turning down a return to Wolves - talkSPORT.

Image: The back page of Saturday's Guardian

Frank Lampard has admitted that proving people wrong about his managerial career is driving his recent success at Coventry City - The Guardian.

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Scottish football

Celtic have banned ultras group ‘the Green Brigade’ for three matches after they allegedly prevented the arrest of an individual who assaulted a member of the club’s staff - The Scottish Sun.

Rangers are reportedly making enquiries for Spanish centre-back Mujaid Sadick - The Scottish Sun.

European football

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has described the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium as a ‘dump’ as he insists a modern stadium is crucial to improving the club’s revenue - Reuters.

Contract talks between Real Madrid and Antonio Rudiger have been put on hold so that the defender can focus on his return from injury - Marca.

Image: The back page of Saturday's The Star

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni wants to stay at the club despite interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool - Fichajes.

Watch Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports News Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.



Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.



Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rugby Union

19-year-old Noah Caluori has said he wants to become ‘the best winger that has ever played for England’ - The Times

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton has sent a warning to other F1 drivers after saying that Sebastian Vettel is the only person who ‘ever actually talks about important topics’ - The Express.