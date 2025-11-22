Liverpool transfers: Bayern Munich watching Ibrahima Konate's contract situation - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Sunday's papers as Liverpool put pressure on Ibrahima Konate over his future; Sunderland's Wilson Isidor is weighing up his international allegiance; Eddie Hearn says he will join Anthony Joshua in retirement if Jake Paul pulls off boxing's greatest ever upset next month
Saturday 22 November 2025 22:56, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
Premier League
Bayern Munich are watching Ibrahima Konate's contact situation closely, with Liverpool putting pressure on the French defender to make a decision on his future, according to reports - Mail on Sunday.
Sunderland's Wilson Isidor is weighing up his international allegiances ahead of next year's World Cup - Sun on Sunday.
Championship
Birmingham City want to turn their £1.2bn new home into a lair for the Lionesses - by making Sarina Wiegman's side long-term tenants - Sun on Sunday.
Scottish football
Oscar Cortes could be set for an unexpected return to Rangers, with Sporting Gijon reportedly considering the possibility of cutting his loan short - Sunday Mail.
Kevin Muscat's decision not to become the new Rangers manager has been rewarded with another Chinese Super League title - Sunday Mail.
Boxing
Eddie Hearn says he will join Anthony Joshua in retirement if Jake Paul pulls off boxing's greatest ever upset next month - Sun on Sunday.
Frank Warren reckons the path has been made clear for Anthony Joshua to fight Fabio Wardley or Moses Itauma in a passing of the torch - Sun on Sunday.
F1
Oscar Piastri has set off a social media storm by re-posting explosive quotes about his team before quickly deleting them - Sun on Sunday.