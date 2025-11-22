Liverpool transfers: Bayern Munich watching Ibrahima Konate's contract situation - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

Premier League

Bayern Munich are watching Ibrahima Konate's contact situation closely, with Liverpool putting pressure on the French defender to make a decision on his future, according to reports - Mail on Sunday.

Sunderland's Wilson Isidor is weighing up his international allegiances ahead of next year's World Cup - Sun on Sunday.

Championship

Birmingham City want to turn their £1.2bn new home into a lair for the Lionesses - by making Sarina Wiegman's side long-term tenants - Sun on Sunday.

Scottish football

Oscar Cortes could be set for an unexpected return to Rangers, with Sporting Gijon reportedly considering the possibility of cutting his loan short - Sunday Mail.

Kevin Muscat's decision not to become the new Rangers manager has been rewarded with another Chinese Super League title - Sunday Mail.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn says he will join Anthony Joshua in retirement if Jake Paul pulls off boxing's greatest ever upset next month - Sun on Sunday.

Frank Warren reckons the path has been made clear for Anthony Joshua to fight Fabio Wardley or Moses Itauma in a passing of the torch - Sun on Sunday.

F1

Oscar Piastri has set off a social media storm by re-posting explosive quotes about his team before quickly deleting them - Sun on Sunday.