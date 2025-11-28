Man City transfers: Elliot Anderson top of Pep Guardiola's shortlist with rivals also interested - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Saturday's papers as Manchester City make Elliot Anderson their top priority; Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea remain in the hunt for the England midfielder; Real Madrid pull out of race to sign Ibrahima Konate
Friday 28 November 2025 22:48, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
Premier League
Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are set to engage in a tug of war for £100m-rated Elliot Anderson - The Sun
Manchester City are believed to have made Anderson one of their top priorities next season and want to ensure they pip their rivals to the signing - Daily Mail
A former Chelsea employee has pleaded guilty to stealing over £200,000 from the club - The Telegraph
Five Manchester United youngsters have been promoted to first-team training, including 15-year-old JJ Gabriel - The Sun
Manchester United have stressed both Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt would be welcome back at the club after they revealed their disgruntlement regarding ticket allocation - The Sun
Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron has been handed a six-month ban by Argentina's FA after instructing his Estudiantes players to refuse to form a guard of honour for Rosario Central - The Independent
European football
The obligation to buy clause in Nicolas Jackson’s loan deal at Bayern Munich is already on the verge of no longer being possible to achieve, making a return to Chelsea all the more likely - Daily Mail
Real Madrid have made it clear to Liverpool that they will not be making a move for defender Ibrahima Konate - The Athletic
World Cup
Iran are set to boycott next week’s World Cup draw after the president of the country’s football federation was denied a visa to enter the United States - The Guardian
Scottish football
James Taylor, son of former SFA CEO David, has emerged as a serious contender in Rangers' search for a new chief executive - The Scottish Sun
NFL
Wembley Stadium is set to host three NFL games in 2026 - The Sun
Formula 1
Ex-Formula 1 driver Adrian Sutil has been arrested for alleged fraud and embezzlement - BILD
