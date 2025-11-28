Man City transfers: Elliot Anderson top of Pep Guardiola's shortlist with rivals also interested - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Premier League

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are set to engage in a tug of war for £100m-rated Elliot Anderson - The Sun

Manchester City are believed to have made Anderson one of their top priorities next season and want to ensure they pip their rivals to the signing - Daily Mail

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking to Sky Sports Paul Scholes chooses which Premier League midfielder will be the best match for Manchester United

A former Chelsea employee has pleaded guilty to stealing over £200,000 from the club - The Telegraph

Five Manchester United youngsters have been promoted to first-team training, including 15-year-old JJ Gabriel - The Sun

Manchester United have stressed both Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt would be welcome back at the club after they revealed their disgruntlement regarding ticket allocation - The Sun

Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron has been handed a six-month ban by Argentina's FA after instructing his Estudiantes players to refuse to form a guard of honour for Rosario Central - The Independent

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

European football

The obligation to buy clause in Nicolas Jackson’s loan deal at Bayern Munich is already on the verge of no longer being possible to achieve, making a return to Chelsea all the more likely - Daily Mail

Real Madrid have made it clear to Liverpool that they will not be making a move for defender Ibrahima Konate - The Athletic

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher was critical of Ibrahima Konate’s performances earlier in the season

World Cup

Iran are set to boycott next week’s World Cup draw after the president of the country’s football federation was denied a visa to enter the United States - The Guardian

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol gave an update on Donald Trump's threat to remove 2026 World Cup games from Boston

Scottish football

James Taylor, son of former SFA CEO David, has emerged as a serious contender in Rangers' search for a new chief executive - The Scottish Sun

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

NFL

Wembley Stadium is set to host three NFL games in 2026 - The Sun

Formula 1

Ex-Formula 1 driver Adrian Sutil has been arrested for alleged fraud and embezzlement - BILD