Liverpool transfers: Saudi Pro League ready to fund Mohamed Salah move - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

Premier League

The Saudi Pro League is in a position to fund a move for Mohamed Salah should the Liverpool forward look to move away from Anfield after losing his place in Arne Slot's starting line-up -The Telegraph

Brighton are monitoring Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde as they assess a succession plan for £100m-rated Carlos Baleba - The Telegraph

Chelsea are working on a deal for highly-rated Burkina Faso youngster Mohamed Zongo ahead of competition from Manchester City and Manchester United - Daily Mail

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Tottenham Hotspur's Lewis family owners have given a clear signal that they plan to end the club's long wait to find a lucrative naming rights sponsor for their £1bn stadium, with Alex Scotcher starting as the club's new commercial director in January - The Telegraph

Yoane Wissa is close to a Newcastle United return and could be named in the match-day squad to face Burnley on Saturday - talkSPORT

European football

Trent Alexander-Arnold is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines at Real Madrid after suffering a fresh injury that will further impact his hopes of gatecrashing England's World Cup squad, with the right-back facing a minimum of two months out - The Times

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold played an instrumental role in Eduardo Camavinga's goal for Real Madrid against Athletic Club

World Cup

Pubs will be able to pour pints until 1am if England reach the quarters, semis or final of next summer's World Cup - The Sun

Donald Trump is all-but-certain to be handed an inaugural "Fifa Peace Prize" by football supremo Gianni Infantino when the World Cup draw takes place on Friday - The Telegraph

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

Scottish football

Neil McGuinness reckons Celtic should be looking to raid the MLS market under Wilfried Nancy. The former Hoops star spotter is now technical director at Los Angeles FC after being Nancy's recruitment chief at Columbus Crew - Daily Record